La Crosse area schools closed, delayed because of brutal cold; weekend warmup on the way

Cold morning

The coldest air of the season has Wisconsin in a deep freeze, with temperatures well below zero early Friday, but a warmer weekend is ahead and the rest of February is looking good, according to forecasters.

Classes started two hours late at the following school districts: Alma, Kickapoo, La Farge, North Crawrfod, Onalaska Luther, Tomah and Viroqua.

Schools are closed today in the Black River Falls, Hillsboro, Sparta and Westby school districts.

La Crosse wx

The wind chill in La Crosse this morning was -24, according to the National Weather Service.

And it was much worse in areas to the north and west, with a wind chill warning in effect for northeastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota and wind chill values plunging to more than 40 below, The Associated Press reported.

The good news is that temperatures will be rebound. Highs are forecast in the 30s Saturday through Monday in La Crosse.

Arctic

AccuWeather said cold waves through the end of February will be brief as the polar vortex is forecast to generally remain strong and hover near its home position above the Arctic Circle.

"Back-and-forth mild and cold weather conditions are likely to continue for the remainder of the month," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

