Area schools closed Monday after six inches of snow blanketed the region.
Another 1 to 3 inches of snow was expected throughout Monday — and then a dangerous arctic storm blows in Tuesday through Thursday.
Hazardous driving conditions were reported throughout the region as wind caused snow to drift. A winter storm warning was posted until 3 p.m.
Snow is expected to taper by this evening — just in time for some of the coldest weather to hit our region in more than two decades.
The National Weather Service in La Crosse is warning that potentially record cold will pose life-threatening conditions.
The temperature will drop below zero early Tuesday — and we won't see the plus side until late week.
Beginning Tuesday through noon Thursday, a wind-chill advisory is in effect — with temperatures reaching more than 20 below and wind chills of 40 to 60 below.
Exposure to outdoor conditions is considered hazardous.
