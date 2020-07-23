La Crosse area schools receive state funds to address COVID-19 barriers come fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several schools in the La Crosse area are eligible for state dollars to help alleviate COVID-19 challenges for the next school year, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.

In total, 155 schools across the state are eligible for $46.6 million through the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund, which is funded by the state's CARES Act dollars.

This round of funding was meant specifically for schools most impacted by COVID-19, many of them rural districts that were at a loss when forced to close down this spring, and many of its students with barriers to online learning.

The La Crosse School District and larger area schools are not eligible for the GEERS Fund, though the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Viterbo University received roughly $8 million from similar COVID-19 relief runding.

"It's vital to ensure the schools across Wisconsin that are most significantly impacted by COVID-19 have the additional resources they need as they make decisions about how students will learn in the upcoming school year and beyond," Evers said in a statement.

Schools were determined to be most-impacted based on economic disadvantages, access to computers and internet, and student language barriers.