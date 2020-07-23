La Crosse area schools receive state funds to address COVID-19 barriers come fall

Several schools in the La Crosse area are eligible for state dollars to help alleviate COVID-19 challenges for the next school year, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.
In total, 155 schools across the state are eligible for $46.6 million through the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund, which is funded by the state's CARES Act dollars.
This round of funding was meant specifically for schools most impacted by COVID-19, many of them rural districts that were at a loss when forced to close down this spring, and many of its students with barriers to online learning.
The La Crosse School District and larger area schools are not eligible for the GEERS Fund, though the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Viterbo University received roughly $8 million from similar COVID-19 relief runding.
"It's vital to ensure the schools across Wisconsin that are most significantly impacted by COVID-19 have the additional resources they need as they make decisions about how students will learn in the upcoming school year and beyond," Evers said in a statement.
Schools were determined to be most-impacted based on economic disadvantages, access to computers and internet, and student language barriers.
Here is a list of eligible area schools and the funding they could receive:
- Arcadia: $184,734.79
- Cashton: $90,192.34
- De Soto: 73,661.91
- Hillsboro: $81,347.11
- Kickapoo Area: $73,226.90
- La Farge: $33,495.87
- New Lisbon: $93,672.43
- North Crawford: $46,256.20
- Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton:$91,787.38
- Prairie du Chien Area: $167,914.35
- Royall: $76,126.97
- Seneca Area: $39,296.02
- Sparta: $429,066.12
- Tomah: $454,731,78
- Viroqua: $167,479.34
- Westby: $153,848.99
"This funding stream will help support students, teachers and parents who are navigating uncertainty in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic," Evers said.
Schools will need to apply for their respective eligible funding, and more information on how to apply is forthcoming.
This funding is in addition to the $174.8 million the state received through the federally funded Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
Through the previous ESSER fund, the La Crosse School District received $1,156,899, in addition to other area schools that received the relief.
This most recent round of funding comes as schools across the state debate whether to send students back to classrooms as COVID-19 continues to worsen.
Many schools are debating among blended, in-person and virtual operations, while others are looking to go completely virtual, though gaps in internet and technology access is creating hurdles.
"As we plan for an extended period of responding to the changing conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the costs associated with providing high-quality services to our students grows," said Meaghan Gustafson, the district administrator for La Farge Schools, which received funding.
"We have been working to bolster our technology infrastructure and provide for professional development to build capacity for remote and hybrid learning scenarios," she said.
