La Crosse area schools, UW-La Crosse cancel classes for Thursday

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and school districts in La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen and West Salem have canceled classes for Thursday, as a cold snap continues to grip the region.

Although there's no immediate word on other La Crosse area schools closing, more are expected to be on the list.

University officials announced the decision about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, noting that several campus buildings — including the Student Union, Murphy Library and the Whitney Center — will remain open.

Thursday is the second consecutive cancellation for UW-L, which has not held classes since Tuesday afternoon.

Viterbo University's will resume classes at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Western Technical College has not announced its plans.

Most schools and many businesses were closed Wednesday, as dangerously cold wind chills plunged the area into a week of extreme winter weather. Because of so many cancellations and postponements, it's suggested to call ahead before heading out.

