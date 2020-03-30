La Crosse area senior citizens 'not forgotten' during pandemic

The group is now being faced with the challenge of providing these essential needs to the community, while keeping everybody safe.

"It's definitely been interesting," Gilles said. "I think that there's a lot of them that would like to [volunteer] but they know of the health risks."

But they've found ways to be creative in helping the community, despite the challenges. One of those ways is by creating masks for health-care workers in the area.

"They're making them as we speak," Gilles said. Many health-care facilities in the area and around the country have seen mask shortages during the pandemic.

The staff at RSVP, just three of them, have been putting together kits for 30 to 40 volunteers to make the masks, and dropping them off on their doorsteps, minimizing the human contact.

On Monday, Ruth Kinstler, the volunteer coordinator for the group, traveled around Onalaska assembling mask kits, delivering them, and picking up any finished ones. She even stopped by her aging parents' home to drop off a hot dish and dessert, according to her mom.

"For many of them, we're really their connector to the community," Gilles said of the staff and volunteers at RSVP. "So I think the work that they do in the community is priceless."