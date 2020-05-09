La Crosse area servers wage through the pandemic war

Beechler started his career in the service industry a few years ago, after dropping out of college when his second child was born. He took the first job that was available, which was making pizzas at a bar in Onalaska.

“I just kind of fell in love with it,” he said. “It was very sporadic, and I didn’t necessarily ever plan to become a cook. But learning food is a lot more than tastes, flavors and smells.”

“People bond over food,” he said.

“I went from running a line with a bunch of cooks for 8-16 hours a day, to teaching a five-year-old to read and write,” Beechler said. He and his wife, who is also in the service industry, have been able to stay at home with their two kids during the lockdown.

Hanson has been in the service industry since she moved to La Crosse for school six years ago. What started out as a way to get her through school turned into a more than full-time career which kept her bustling and busy.

But now that her hours have been reduced to a fourth of what they used to be, she’s finding herself growing stir crazy.

“I’m not usually home this much,” Hanson said. “I’ve run out of things to see on TV. I don’t know, it’s just — I’m bored at this point.”