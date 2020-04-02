La Crosse area sewers create masks for residents vulnerable during COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Medical-grade face masks are hard to come by in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, and while the effectiveness of a fabric version is comparatively nominal, community members are stitching them in bulk for emergency backups or an added layer of protection.

While the La Crosse County Health Department hopes area health-care facilities will not need to rely on them, it has started to accept handmade face masks after a specific pattern from Unity Point Health called "The Olson," named after 1930s nurse Lyla Mae Olson.

The design uses cotton fabric, double-sided adhesive and hair ties, the latter of which the health department requests be replaced with cloth ties or bias tape.

Gundersen Health System also is accepting masks crafted to meet the specifications listed on its website, and the Onalaska Care Center is seeking masks following The Olson criteria.