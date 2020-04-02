La Crosse area sewers create masks for residents vulnerable during COVID-19

Medical-grade face masks are hard to come by in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, and while the effectiveness of a fabric version is comparatively nominal, community members are stitching them in bulk for emergency backups or an added layer of protection.
While the La Crosse County Health Department hopes area health-care facilities will not need to rely on them, it has started to accept handmade face masks after a specific pattern from Unity Point Health called "The Olson," named after 1930s nurse Lyla Mae Olson.
The design uses cotton fabric, double-sided adhesive and hair ties, the latter of which the health department requests be replaced with cloth ties or bias tape.
Gundersen Health System also is accepting masks crafted to meet the specifications listed on its website, and the Onalaska Care Center is seeking masks following The Olson criteria.
"The need is going to be kind of endless," said Nancy Johnson, director of nursing at the Onalaska Care Center. "The idea behind the cloth mask is to wear them over our (surgical) masks to extend their life."
The Onalaska Care Center has 50 residents, and Johnson says the facility will accept "as many masks as people will make for us. It's really a nice thing people are doing."
Marcia Marshall of Holmen is among those sewing up a storm, whipping out 23 fabric masks before running out of elastic. An experienced seamstress, Marshall is able to finish a single mask in about 30 minutes, and she was quick to volunteer her time and materials.
"I wanted to be helpful to the community while sitting at home," Marshall said. "This is one thing I could do."
Mask donations for the Onalaska Care Center, 1600 Main St., can be dropped off at the facility by ringing the front bell. Gundersen Health System asks sewers call in advance at 608-775-6600 so hospital can track supply levels.
The La Crosse County Health Department requests masks, stored in sealed plastic containers, be dropped off at tents located on Isle La Plume, 2000 Marco Road.
Masks should follow the guidelines at on the Unity Point website, with the substitution of cloth ties.
The La Crosse County Health Department stresses that no individual should make a special shopping trip to get supplies to make masks, as social distancing should be the community's priority.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
