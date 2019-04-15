U.S. Rep. Ron Kind and his wife, Tawni, held a reception Sunday in La Crosse to honor the participants of the 2019 Congressional Art Competition.
“Our students in Wisconsin have amazing talent, and it always makes me proud to point out Wisconsinites’ art in my offices and in the Capitol,” Rep. Kind said. “Tawni and I congratulate and thank all of our young artists who participated in this year’s Congressional Art Competition. We hope to continue to see your art in our communities for years to come!”
Student artists from across western and central Wisconsin contributed to the Congressional Art Competition, including from: Blair-Taylor Schools; Central High School, Logan High School and 7 Rivers in La Crosse; Cadott High School; Hillsboro High School; Holmen High School; La Farge High School; Mondovi High School; Onalaska High School; Sparta High School; West Salem High School; Whitehall High School; and Wonewoc-Center High School.
The first-place entry will hang for a year in the U.S. Capitol along with the works of other student artists from across the country.
The second-place entry will be displayed in Kind’s Washington, D.C., office, and the third- and fourth-place pieces will be displayed in Kind’s La Crosse and Eau Claire offices.
Winning artists and honorable mentions are listed below:
First place: Ben Labuzzetta, Holmen High School
Second place: Cheyanne Mattie, Logan High School
Third place: Xia Mou, Logan High School
Fourth place: Nola Bantle-Felt, Central High School
Honorable mentions: Jordan Gilles, Cadott High School; Lewis Bingol, Central High School; McKenzie Bell, Hillsboro High School; Nidhi Shenoy, Holmen High School; Abbey Jacobs, La Farge High School; Natalie Nordmann, La Farge High School; Grace Widner, La Farge High School; and Ace Glise, 7 Rivers.
A complete album of the 2019 Congressional Art Competition entries can be found on Rep. Ron Kind’s Facebook page.
