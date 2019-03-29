The La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative is hosting a Dance for Hope from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Student Union, 521 East Ave. N.
The community is invited to attend and help promote awareness about suicide prevention, education and hope.
The event will include dance performances, dance lessons, a raffle, door prizes and display tables by area resources and agencies.
The event is free with donations for the La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative accepted.
