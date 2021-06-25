La Crosse Area Synod elects first person of color, youngest bishop to lead group

Malpica said he was surprised when he heard he was nominated for the role as bishop, because he didn’t realize the election was pushed off a year due to the pandemic. In the La Crosse Area Synod, members of each congregation nominate individuals to run as bishop, and then those nominees go through a campaign of sorts, doing interviews, Q&As and more until the final vote.

Malpica beat out six other nominees, who were all narrowed down by more than 200 voting members. A bishop can serve up to three six-year terms.

There are a lot of symbols Malpica sees in his new role that make it feel like the right place to be — he was nominated in an assembly titled “We Will Sing,” a reflection of his love for music in ministry, and he considers this a sort-of “homecoming,” since he met his wife working at a bible camp in the area.

He hopes he can translate his work in community-based ministry into this new role, and wants to bring the Lutheran church back to its roots of being an accepting space, especially during a time when the world feels split apart.

“We live in a world right now that is so divisive that people are unwilling to work with each other unless they’re part of the same group,” he said. “And the church needs to be an example of a place that’s willing to work together despite that.