La Crosse area under flood warning; forecasters keep eye on rising Mississippi River

Flood waters fill the intersection of Gaynor and St. Croix streets near Holmen High School.
La Crosse County is under a flood warning until 7 p.m. Friday, as the La Crosse River is out of its banks in the northern parts of the county. The warning also includes Crawford, Monroe and Vernon counties in Wisconsin, Houston County in Minnesota and Allamakee County in Iowa
Elizabeth Beyer, La Crosse Tribune
Water also is reported over Hwy. 16 near Hokah, Minn., with scattered road closures across Houston County. The
Caledonia School District says buses will only travel on paved roads on Friday.
Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Wisconsin have opened a shelter for people displaced by flooding at Holy Family Catholic Church in Arcadia.
La Crosse native Edyth Taylor kept her April 25, 1965 La Crosse Tribune with coverage of the 1965 flood. "The water came right up to the front of our house. I thought it was important to save it so our children could see we survived the flood of '65."
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A photo from the April 25, 1965 La Crosse Tribune shows French Island covered in flood water.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
