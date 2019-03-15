Try 3 months for $3
La Crosse area under flood warning; forecasters keep eye on rising Mississippi River

Flood waters fill the intersection of Gaynor and St. Croix streets near Holmen High School.

La Crosse County is under a flood warning until 7 p.m. Friday, as the La Crosse River is out of its banks in the northern parts of the county. The warning also includes Crawford, Monroe and Vernon counties in Wisconsin, Houston County in Minnesota and Allamakee County in Iowa

Many secondary roads are also being impacted by high water. Officials in Vernon County, Trempealeau County and the Holmen area are updating closures online.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse says flooding along the Mississippi River is not expected through the weekend, but could occur later next week or the following week.

The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge visitor center is closed Friday due to high water.

Water also is reported over Hwy. 16 near Hokah, Minn., with scattered road closures across Houston County. The Caledonia School District says buses will only travel on paved roads on Friday.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Wisconsin have opened a shelter for people displaced by flooding at Holy Family Catholic Church in Arcadia.

Download PDF PDF: Flood safety tips
