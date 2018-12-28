The La Crosse metropolitan area unemployment rate hit a record low in November, according to statistics released Friday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
The low unemployment rate of 2.1 percent has only been matched three times before in the La Crosse metropolitan area, said Bill Brockmiller, labor market economist at the La Crosse Job Center. That was in September of this year, October 1997 and October 1996.
La Crosse's low unemployment rate is consistent with the trend across much of Wisconsin, according to the Department of Workforce Development. The unemployment rate between November 2017 and November 2018 has decreased or stayed the same in 27 of the state’s 32 largest cities and 62 of the state's 72 counties.
The unemployment rate is the percentage of unemployed workers actively looking for jobs within the total labor force, which consists of employed workers and unemployed but active job seekers.
The low local unemployment rate likely reflects a greater number of people who have jobs, rather than a decline in the number of unemployed people who stay in the workforce, Brockmiller said.
Within the La Crosse metropolitan area, 2.1 percent of residents who made up the November labor force were unemployed and looking for work, down from 2.4 percent this time last year. The La Crosse metropolitan area includes parts of La Crosse and Houston counties.
Meanwhile, the number of people employed in the La Crosse metropolitan area increased by 300 workers between October and November of this year and by 500 people over last year.
Overall, La Crosse had the sixth-lowest citywide unemployment rate in the state. La Crosse County also ranked sixth-lowest among county unemployment rates in Wisconsin.
In Wisconsin, the statewide unemployment rate for November was 2.6 percent, well below the national rate of 3.5 percent.
