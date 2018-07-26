Local unemployment ticked up in June following seasonal patterns, but the jobless rate remained near the record low mark.
The 3.1 percent seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate was 0.3 points lower than in June 2017 but up from 2.3 percent in May, according to numbers released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
The only times when June unemployment was lower were in 1996-1998.
Year-over-year unemployment was down in 11 of the state’s 12 metropolitan areas. La Crosse and Eau Claire, along with Wausau and Appleton, had the third lowest metro unemployment rates. Only Madison and Sheboygan were lower.
Statewide unemployment was a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in June.
The unemployment rate typically jumps in June as students join the workforce, but the number of workers in the La Crosse area declined slightly from May to April. Employment dropped by a larger factor, pushing the jobless rate up.
Compared with June 2017, both the number of workers and private sector jobs grew by about 1,000. Wholesale trade and private education saw the biggest growth. Hospitality and professional service were the only industries to shed jobs.
