La Crosse area voters, officials offer perspectives on Biden's win

Four days after polls for the presidential election closed, votes in some states were still being tabulated, but Joe Biden and Kamala Harris officially took the win late Saturday morning, with 290 electoral votes to President Trump's 214.
Biden also won over 74.8 million votes, the most of any presidential candidate in history, earning 50.6% of total votes to Trump's 47.7%.
Biden, who won the Wisconsin vote by 20,538 votes, or 0.7%, was in early polls predicted to easily win the 2020 election, but Trump supporters turned out in force, making the race much tighter than anticipated, and on Wednesday morning Trump prematurely declared victory.
However, by Saturday morning, Biden had also taken swing states Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Nevada, and was leading in Georgia. Trump claimed wins in Florida, Iowa, Ohio and Texas, with a lead in North Carolina.
Over the past few days, Trump has been vocal about his distrust of the results, indicating illegal and fraudulent votes were in play and continuously tweeting claims of conspiracy, stating he would contest the election with the U.S. Supreme Court should he lose. Biden seemingly addressed Trump's allegations of an illegitimate election in a speech delivered Friday night from Delaware, in which Biden said, "Democracy works. Your vote will be counted. I don't care how hard people try and stop it. I will not let it happen."
Here, reactions to Biden's win from area government leaders and local voters:
Clare Wight, first time voter
Wight, a native of Brazil, cast her first ballot ever this fall, proudly marking the box for Biden/Harris as her children looked on. Wight moved to the U.S. 14 years ago, at the age of 20, to become an au pair. Today, she is running her own au pair business while raising a family. Wight says she "never felt the urge to vote" until Trump took victory in the 2016 election.
"I did seek my naturalization certificate pretty much as soon as Trump won," Wight says, realizing "We need to do something besides complaining. I needed to do something about it."
She obtained citizenship last year, Wight says, and this election cycle "voted the very first day you could request ballots, and (submitted it) the very same day."
Wight took issue with Trump's anti-immigration rhetoric, referring to him as xenophobic and stating "he wants to make everyone cookie cutter, white and rich...he has a complete disregard for people who are different -- that strikes a nerve."
"I disagree with everything he stands for," Wight says. Trump, she says, has proven an example for how not to treat people, and she has talked frequently and deeply with her children over the past four years about the president's behaviors and comments, not wanting them to be "influenced" by his words and actions.
Wight, who says she now plans to vote in every election, has high hopes for Biden's leadership, stating, "I just want to have a president who isn't putting us on the brink of any wars and is respectful and able to have (productive) conversations with other people."
Steve Doyle, Wisconsin State Assembly
Democrat Doyle, recently named the most bipartisan member in the State Assembly by the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau, was encouraged by Biden's speech Nov. 6 in which Biden had not yet declared victory but called for an end to "partisan warfare."
"I like the fact that Friday night he was already talking about being a president for everyone, not just the Democrats," said Doyle, who represents the 94th District. "I think that's very important going forward because our country is so divided right now. Anything we can do to bring people together is really critical at this point."
In regards to Trump's insinuation of voter fraud, Doyle said, "So far no one has given any specific examples other than giving these vague assumptions there are problems. ... Where's the proof? If there is any illegal stuff going on then those people should be prosecuted. And if not I think people should stop making allegations that are simply being made to undermine democracy."
Doyle believes the coronavirus pandemic should be among the first priorities of Biden's administration, met not with a "denial" of the situation -- Trump has continuously downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic, even after contracting the virus himself -- but a focus on solutions.
La Crosse County Republican Party
Bill Feehan, chairman for the La Crosse County Republican Party, replied "no comment" when contacted by the Tribune. A call to the La Crosse County Republican Party's general phone line had not been returned by press time late Saturday afternoon.
La Crosse County Democratic Party
Chair Michael Smuksta expressed his pleasure at the outcome of the election, saying that, "with over 74 million votes, a majority of the American people rejected the chaos, incompetence and corruption of the Trump administration. In electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Americans chose hope over fear and unity over division."
Smuksta commented on the "strong showing" for Democratic candidates at federal and state levels as well, and said his hope is that "the Biden-Harris administration can repair the extraordinary damage that Trump did by undermining the norms and values of a democracy, restore a sense of decency to the office of the president, and rebuild our relationships with our allies."
In addition, Smuksta hopes Biden "can find ways to reduce the political polarization in our society, which will require Republicans to move away from Trumpism and his pseudo populism. At a policy level, we now will have a president who will treat the pandemic as a major public health crisis by relying on science, address the economic crisis in this nation, build back better regarding infrastructure, and deal forthrightly with the existential threat of climate change."
Savannah H. Zuzick, UW-L student
Zuzick, a political science major and chair of the UW-La Crosse College Democrats, says she wasn't surprised by the delay in declaring a win, given the rise in absentee ballots submitted this year due to the pandemic. However, she says, "I think that this wait has been very stressful given all the negative repercussions of having Trump win another term. We have seen an increasing divide between political parties, especially in the last four years."
Zuzick says she is "confident that Biden can help unify our country and mend some of this divide while President. I am excited to see action taken on climate reform, racial justice, and women’s rights."
Alexander Wille, UW-L student
Wille, the communications director for the UW-La Crosse College Republicans, expressed both concerns and tentative hopefulness for Biden's presidency, stating, "I am fearful that he will act as a president that will change his policy and preferences based on who will support him. But I do have hope -- I hope that the people that voted and supported him are right about him. I hope that he is a fantastic president who is best for America. Before I am a Republican, I am an American. I have hope that he knows what is best for our country and will execute his presidency with that in mind."
Wille said it "is very tough to say" if Trump's concerns about illegal votes at play are legitimate.
"I certainly think it is possible that there was voter fraudulence on both sides," Wille said. "I believe that there is always concern about illegal voting. According to state constitutions, President Trump has every right to ask for a recount in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada. His win in 2016 was relentlessly questioned for three years. Considering how close it is now, I think that it is certainly possible that some states got it wrong."
Derrick Van Orden
In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Van Orden, who ran against and was defeated by Ron Kind in the 2020 race for Third Congressional District representative, stated "Many of you have reached out to me for my thoughts on the election. Until all states are certified, there are no official results, meaning no winner.
"Republicans want fair and legal elections. There is plenty of anecdotal evidence pointing to voter fraud in key states. Hold fast."
