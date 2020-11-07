La Crosse area voters, officials offer perspectives on Biden's win

Wight, who says she now plans to vote in every election, has high hopes for Biden's leadership, stating, "I just want to have a president who isn't putting us on the brink of any wars and is respectful and able to have (productive) conversations with other people."

Steve Doyle, Wisconsin State Assembly

Democrat Doyle, recently named the most bipartisan member in the State Assembly by the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau, was encouraged by Biden's speech Nov. 6 in which Biden had not yet declared victory but called for an end to "partisan warfare."

"I like the fact that Friday night he was already talking about being a president for everyone, not just the Democrats," said Doyle, who represents the 94th District. "I think that's very important going forward because our country is so divided right now. Anything we can do to bring people together is really critical at this point."

In regards to Trump's insinuation of voter fraud, Doyle said, "So far no one has given any specific examples other than giving these vague assumptions there are problems. ... Where's the proof? If there is any illegal stuff going on then those people should be prosecuted. And if not I think people should stop making allegations that are simply being made to undermine democracy."