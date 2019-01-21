Housing remains a sellers’ market in the La Crosse area, as well as the state as a whole, and housing affordability is slipping, according to a report released Monday by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
The median price of a home has increased throughout western Wisconsin, increasing by 7.7 percent in 2018, from $175,000 in December 2017 to $188,500 in 2018.
Median prices also increased in La Crosse’s neighboring counties, going up 5.5 percent in Monroe County, 0.7 percent in Jackson, 3 percent in Trempealeau, 6.4 percent in Chippewa and a whopping 10.7 percent in Vernon County.
Monroe County’s year-to-date median price for December 2018 is $147,700, up from $140,000. Jackson’s is up to $124,900, Trempealeau’s went up to $149,400, Chippewa saw an increase to $170,000 and Vernon County’s year-to-date median price is $153,000, compared to $138,250.
While prices are going up, so are the number of sales.
“We had a very solid year for sales, even though we had weak inventories again in 2018,” said WRA Chairman Jean Stefaniak. “With the exception of higher-priced homes, supply has been very low, giving sellers the clear advantage in most of the markets across Wisconsin.”
WRA president and CEO Michael Theo credited strong demand and low supply for the increase in costs.
“Housing affordability has definitely slipped this year,” said Theo.
The Wisconsin Housing Affordability Index shows the fraction of the median-priced home that a buyer with median family income qualifies to buy, assuming 20 percent down and the loan balance financed using a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.
“We’ve got opposing forces when you look at changes in income, home prices and mortgage rates,” Theo said. “On the one hand, the strong economy has increased family income levels, which tend to improve affordability, but that’s countered by strong price appreciation and the upward drift in mortgage rates,” he said.
The affordability index fell from 227 in December 2017 to 203 this past December.
“While there’s a lot of uncertainty about the future direction of the economy, especially given the volatility in the stock market, we’re cautiously optimistic about Wisconsin’s housing market in 2019,” Theo said.
Assuming no recession, he predicts the combination of solid but moderating demand and flat or slightly improving supply should keep housing sales in the vicinity of the last three years. It should also keep prices from going up as quickly as they did in 2018.
“A slight cooling of demand pressure may be just the break that some families need to finally buy a home,” Theo said.
