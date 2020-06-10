La Crosse area YMCA temporarily closing all school-age care sites due to COVID-19 case involving staff

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

All 12 of the La Crosse Area Family YMCA's summer school-age care sites were closed as of 6 p.m. Wednesday after a COVID-19 situation involving some staff.

The YMCA sent a notice Wednesday afternoon informing the community that the facility has "a situation with positive COVID-19 cases in relation to our summer school age child-care staff team" and upon immediate consultation with the La Crosse County Health Department made "a difficult but proactive approach to this situation by​ temporarily shutting down our summer school age sites." Approximately 430 youth ages 5 to 12 use the off-site service.

The safety and well-being of members, staff, volunteers, participants and the La Crosse community remains the top priority, the YMCA says, and numerous health and safety measures were taken prior to opening up the child-care programs.

Jennie Melde, director of youth development at the YMCA, could not disclose to the Tribune how many staff tested positive for COVID-19, or at which location they worked. However, in a statement the YMCA noted "At this time, there is not a known risk to children at any of our summer school age sites, but we cannot say there is zero risk."