La Crosse Area Youth Symphony Orchestras plan online trivia night

La Crosse Area Youth Symphony Orchestras (LYSO) will hold its third annual Trivia Night at the Concordia Ballroom and online on Saturday.

The evening will be highlighted by Emcee Brittany Styles of Z93’s Morning Buzz and a music category performed live by LYSO’s principal violinist and concertmaster, Allie Schlicht, and principal violist, Nathan Olson.

There is a cash prize of $300 for the winning team with proceeds going to support the programs of LYSO.

The event will consist of nine rounds each with eight questions. The fifth round will be played live as participants will answer questions about the pieces played. Online teams will play in real time and see everything live. There is also an option to attend online without playing.

“Whether you’re playing in-person, online, or just watching our live-stream; it’s going to be a great time with fun questions and amazing performances from our students. So don’t miss out!” said LYSO Board President Jake Zabinski.

Doors open at 6:30 with the event starting promptly at 7 p.m.

Online entry is $25 person with teams of six to 10 encouraged. Due to COVID-19 considerations, in person attendance will be limited to eight teams. To enter or to make a donation, visit www.lyso.org. Signup deadline is November 5.

Since 1967, the La Crosse Area Youth Symphony Orchestras have provided opportunities for young musicians to grow, develop, and enhance the cultural environment of La Crosse.

