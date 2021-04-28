La Crosse Arts Board chooses mosaic artist for new La Crosse Center art

A mosaic artist has been chosen to create the first commissioned work for the newly renovated La Crosse Center, officials announced Tuesday.

Stacia Goodman was chosen by the La Crosse Arts Board and a La Crosse Center Board art selection task force to create the work. Goodman is based out of Minneapolis, and specializes in "turnkey design, fabrication and installation of site-specific, large-scale works in ceramic tile, stained glass, and/or other mixed media."

The specific work Goodman will create for the La Crosse Center will be a mosaic featuring "dynamic movement and color," showing a heron flying above the river.

"The vibrant mosaic acknowledges La Crosse as the ancestral home of the Ho-Chunk, with the heron's patterned wings referencing design motifs in Ho-Chunk basketry," the description of the work states.

The public was able to review the two finalists for the commission virtually this month; they were chosen over more than 30 applicants. The other finalist, Barbara Westfall of Mt. Horeb, specialized in wall relief murals that included unique elements such as glass, metal and wood.