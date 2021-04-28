 Skip to main content
La Crosse Arts Board chooses mosaic artist for new La Crosse Center art
'The Heron' La Crosse Center commissioned artwork

An artwork rendering shows a mosaic created by Stacia Goodman Mosaics, the chosen artist to create the La Crosse Center's first commissioned work. The mosaic pays homage to the Indigenous people of the La Crosse region, the Ho-Chunk, by referencing basketry designs from the tribe in the heron's wings. The heron is depicted flying over a river.

A mosaic artist has been chosen to create the first commissioned work for the newly renovated La Crosse Center, officials announced Tuesday.

Stacia Goodman was chosen by the La Crosse Arts Board and a La Crosse Center Board art selection task force to create the work. Goodman is based out of Minneapolis, and specializes in "turnkey design, fabrication and installation of site-specific, large-scale works in ceramic tile, stained glass, and/or other mixed media."

The specific work Goodman will create for the La Crosse Center will be a mosaic featuring "dynamic movement and color," showing a heron flying above the river.

"The vibrant mosaic acknowledges La Crosse as the ancestral home of the Ho-Chunk, with the heron's patterned wings referencing design motifs in Ho-Chunk basketry," the description of the work states.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
La Crosse Center ceremony

The main entrance of the La Crosse Center is largely complete but work continues at the venue on other parts of the renovation and expansion project.

The public was able to review the two finalists for the commission virtually this month; they were chosen over more than 30 applicants. The other finalist, Barbara Westfall of Mt. Horeb, specialized in wall relief murals that included unique elements such as glass, metal and wood.

The final artwork and artist were chosen with a concept of "evolve/enrich/explore" in mind, the city said.

The mosaic is expected to be 12 feet tall and just over 20 feet wide, starting about 6 feet off the ground and climbing at an angle up a wall, according to the artist's rendering.

A timeline for the art installation has not yet been announced, but the La Crosse Center's expansion is set to be completed this fall, with elements of it already unveiled.

