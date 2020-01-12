La Crosse arts group exceeds fund goal

The United Fund for the Arts and Humanities has exceeded its fund-raising goal for 2019.

The Coulee Region fund, which raises money for 11 arts organizations, raised $128,366, exceeding the $125,000 goal.

Pat Heim, Dick Record and David Reedy led the fund drive.

Since 1983, UFAH has worked to ensure a high level of cultural and artistic offerings from its member nonprofit organizations.

It provides businesses and community leaders an opportunity to invest in the programs of local arts and humanities organizations.

From the 2015 Americans for the Arts Study, the arts contribute about $32.7 million a year to the La Crosse area economy and generate 1,100 jobs.

UFAH’s member organizations are Coulee Chordsmen, Great River Festival of Arts, La Crosse BoyChoir, La Crosse Chamber Chorale, La Crosse Community Theatre, La Crosse County Historical Society, La Crosse Symphony Orchestra, La Crosse Area Youth Symphony Orchestras, La Crosse Girlchoir, Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center and the Pump House Regional Arts Center.

