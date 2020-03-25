La Crosse asks for donations of protective equipment, disinfectant

The city of La Crosse is accepting donations of cleaning supplies and personal-protective equipment intended to keep staff safe during the current public health crisis.

People have contacted the city asking for ways to help or items to donate, according to Dan Trussoni of the La Crosse parks department.

"First and foremost, you can help our community by doing what you can to stay healthy and following the precautions put forth by our public health professionals," Trussoni said.

However, the city also will accept donations of the following items from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2000 Marco Drive on Isle La Plume:

Disinfectant spray and wipes

Hand sanitizer and sanitizer dispensers

Spray bottles and nozzles

Cleaning towels

Any latex or nitrile gloves

N95 masks

Rain ponchos or Tyvek suits

Any other donations related to personal-protective equipment

The drop-off site will be marked by a tent, and staff will be there to move donations to a secure location.

For more information, call 608-789-7571.

