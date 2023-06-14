The La Crosse-based nonprofit Hope Restores has received the 2023 Reg Weaver Human and Civil Rights Award from the National Education Association.

The award recognizes organizations and individuals whose work advances the goal of closing the poverty gap for children in America and around the world.

Under the leadership of Executive Director of Development Shamawyah Curtis and Tashyra Jackson, Hope Restores works to support and advocate for the African American community in western Wisconsin, offering services for adults, children and families. The group partners with other agencies and organizations to give a voice to those margainalized by poverty and advance the equity, dignity and full participation of Black people in society.

Hope Restores' work supporting student includes:

Families and Schools Together, or FAST, which helps families build connections with the school community.

The Giving Cabinet, providing families with nonperishable food items, hygiene products, toiletries and cleaning supplies.

The Black Student Leaders program, a mentoring, activist and support group that builds confidence and skills in middle and high school students, and helps schools meet the needs of children in economically depressed areas.

Fundraising events to supply students with new clothes and school supplies.

Cultural and supportive events that engage families at school.

Jackson said, "Minorities are not wounded by one event alone. Our inflictions are securely woven into the inequalities of systems in place and the individuals upholding them. For this reason, it is important that every individual challenges the lens through which they process the information they receive. Judgment will always be there, so seek to understand, gain wisdom and change the world.”

The Reg Weaver Human and Civil Rights Award is named for former NEA president Reg Weaver, whose experiences as a classroom teacher inspired his advocacy for poor students.