The La Crosse Bell Choir covered a lot of territory this summer, both geographically and musically, performing songs ranging from Bach to The Beatles during an 11-day tour of Germany and France.
The 12-member choir left the airport in the Twin Cities on July 17 and arrived the next day in Munich, Germany, taking in a visit to the famed Hofbräuhaus beer hall and the Neuschwanstein and Linderhof castles. The choir then went to La Crosse’s German sister city, Friedberg, where the group gave two concerts.
The group then headed for Strasbourg, France, for a tour on the way to La Crosse’s French sister city, Epinal, where it gave three concerts, including one in the town square that was televised. The final concert of the trip was a double bill at the Basilica St. Maurice with The Polysons, a choir from Epinal, with both groups joining on a concert-capping rendition of “Let It Be” by The Beatles.
The bell choir ended the trip with a visit to Paris that included a boat tour on the Seine River and visits to the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum and Notre Dame Cathedral.
“The tour went extremely well and everyone had the trip of a lifetime,” said choir director Jim Knutson.
