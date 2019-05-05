The weather has been tough on the city of La Crosse utilities department so far this year.
The department has already spent nearly $100,000 on flood mitigation this spring, and that’s after spending weeks clearing ice from street corners.
“We got through the snow and ice that we had and clearing catch basins. On that Friday then we went right to the La Crosse River coming out of its banks,” said Jared Greeno, the city’s wastewater treatment general superintendent.
The next day, a Saturday, utility staffers were working overtime because the Mississippi River was starting to come up.
According to the National Weather Service, La Crosse has been in a flood warning since March 23 and the Mississippi River has been in flood stage continuously since March 26, which makes this week the sixth week of high water. Typically, the spring flood stage lasts two to four weeks.
“If we look back at some of the larger flood events in the recent history here, it’s been a little bit longer than those,” NWS meteorologist Logan Lee said.
This year marks the fifth highest the river has ever been, and the last 12 months have been the wettest ever recorded in Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.
“We’ve never been this high for this long ever before,” utilities manager Bernard Lenz said.
For the utilities department, high water means putting pumps throughout the city at strategic locations where they need to pump water and having staff members available 24/7 to keep those pumps working.
“We’ve put our staff through the test lately,” Greeno said.
The staff is out there fueling pumps, monitoring hoses, making sure they have oil and coolant at all hours of the day.
“When we’re out there, we’re making sure certain intersections aren’t showing water on the street,” Greeno said. “As soon as water comes on the street — you know, 6-8 inches — the phone is ringing.”
Keeping water out of the street is a priority for emergency vehicles, as well as avoiding an inconvenience for La Crosse residents. There’s also a potential for property damage.
“The fact that we’ve not had any issues really is a testament to all of the staff have been working on this,” La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said. “We’ve got some cooperation from Mother Nature too, but obviously having the river level this high is an ongoing concern.”
It comes at a cost, however. The utility has paid $35,000 in labor, including $13,500 in overtime costs, plus $58,000 in equipment costs, for a total of $94,000 spent on keeping water out of the streets.
“There has just been a lot of water to deal with,” Lenz said.
Not included in that cost is the added costs at the wastewater treatment plant to treat river and ground water that infiltrates the system. Groundwater seeps into cracks or floor manholes into the sewage system or from illegal connections draining or pumping water into the sanitary sewers.
Typically, the plant handles about 11 million gallons of sewage per day, but the plant has been averaging 16 million gallons per day since the flood warning began and peaked at 20 million gallons per day.
“The river water and ground water that enters the sanitary sewer pipes gets mixed with the raw sewage, and it all has to be treated at the (wastewater treatment plant). There is a significant cost to treat that much ‘clean’ water,” Lenz said.
Not only is the flooding expensive to manage, it means the city’s stormwater utility has had to put off its state-mandated annual maintenance. That includes cleaning sanitary sewer mains, cleaning the sand and junk out of storm sewer catch basins and replacing worn or failing catch basins and manholes.
“That will impact our work for the rest of the year, and we’ll have to figure out how we’re going to get ahead of that work that we’re not getting done,” Greeno said.
That could lead to contracting that work out, Lenz said. The city needs to get that work done to meet the terms of its state-issued permits.
“Thankfully the cold, wet spring has delayed construction start times too, or this would be a bigger problem. But when construction gets going full and everyone is trying to catch up, we will have more crews on construction and less available to help us catch up on the sewer cleaning and catch-basin vacuuming,” Lenz said.
The city of La Crosse has also installed a temporary levee at Copeland Park that the engineering department is monitoring, and the parks department is monitoring flooding in Copeland, Riverside and Pettibone parks.
Thankfully, the end of flooding is in sight, according to the National Weather Service.
“We’re expecting the river around La Crosse to fall below flood stage around Tuesday morning,” Lee said.
