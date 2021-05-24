 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse bishop asks Father Altman to resign amid controversies
0 comments
breaking topical alert top story

La Crosse bishop asks Father Altman to resign amid controversies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The leader of the Diocese of La Crosse has asked Catholic priest Father James Altman to resign amid continued controversial rhetoric over politics and the pandemic, Altman says.

Altman announced the news during his sermon Sunday, which was recorded and posted to YouTube later in the day, stating that his lawyer is challenging Bishop William Callahan's request.

The Rev. James Altman

Altman

"As the Bishop has stated to me: I am ineffective. So for the record dear family, Bishop Callahan has asked me to resign as pastor as of this past Friday, two days ago, because I am divisive and ineffective," Altman said.

Audible "no" sounds from the crowd can be heard during the video.

"In response my canon lawyer asked for clarification," Altman continued, "asked for the justification and a chance to review what was in my file that suggested I was so divisive and ineffective. And I say all this only because, I'm no expert on canon law, but understand only that while we are contesting Bishop's request — and we are — he could in theory appoint a parish administrator whilst I remain a pastor without duties until the appeal goes through Rome, which could take up to a year or more."

The Tribune reached out to the Diocese spokesperson for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Altman, who currently serves at St. James the Less parish on La Crosse's North Side, has come under fire in the last year for controversial comments he has made, including anti-Black and LGBTQ+ rhetoric, stating that all Democrats are "Godless" hypocrites going to hell, spreading misinformation on vaccines and COVID-19, frequently appearing on far-right media platforms and more.

Bishop William Callahan mug

Callahan

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Diocese has chosen to handle the matter internally for the most part, stating it was working with Altman privately.

The news has prompted response from both supporters and opponents of Altman.

An online fundraiser with a goal of $20,000 was started to help Altman with his legal defense against the Diocese on a Christian crowdfunding site that had garnered more than $50,000 in donations as of Sunday night.

"Thank you Father Altman. Please do not abandon us. And if the time comes when they do fire you father, please get in touch with us here," one YouTube comment read from a profile named "Conservative Lady of California."

A national online Christian community, Faithful America, issued a statement Monday on the news.

"None of Altman's hateful words or dangerous actions speak for the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and now Bishop Callahan has thankfully made it clear that Altman does not speak for the Catholic Church, either," Rev. Nathan Empsall, director of Faithful America, said.

"We pray for all who have fallen victim to the lies and bullying of false prophets like James Altman, and we encourage all our siblings in Christ to receive a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can," Empsall said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

COLLECTION: The Altman file, full coverage, reaction since public condemnation of Democrats

With Father James Altman back in the news for his anti-vaccine rhetoric and largely maskless services at St. James the Less Catholic Church in La Crosse, here's a look at our full coverage since September of Altman's partisan charges against Democrats and some related columns and letters from readers.

+3
Father Altman under fire for COVID protocols, vaccine misinformation
Local News
topical top story

Father Altman under fire for COVID protocols, vaccine misinformation

  • Olivia Herken Emily Pyrek
  • 0

A local priest whose public condemnation of Democrats as “Godless hypocrites” sparked both outcry and defense last fall has now drawn new atte…

Vince Hatt: Altman wrong about Catholic Democrats
Column

Vince Hatt: Altman wrong about Catholic Democrats

  • Vince Hatt
  • 0

Father James Altman, pastor of St. James Catholic Church, La Crosse, wrongly asserts, “You cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat. Period.” He a…

Columnists

John Anderson: Halloween and religion in America

  • By John Anderson
  • 0

Well one week from today is Halloween. You know tricks, treats and gangway. Or the poem from your years as a kid “Tonight is the night ,When d…

+2
Most US clergy avoid hellfire threats over abortion politics

Most US clergy avoid hellfire threats over abortion politics

  • DAVID CRARY AP National Writer
  • 0

James Altman is a Roman Catholic priest in Wisconsin, little known outside his parish until a few weeks ago. Robert Jeffress is the high-profi…

Father Altman stands by previous message denouncing Catholic Democrats in new video
Local News
topical featured

Father Altman stands by previous message denouncing Catholic Democrats in new video

  • Olivia Herken
  • 0

In a new video, published by the same far-right media outlet, Father James Altman of La Crosse said he stands by his messages from a past video that Catholic Democrats are impostors, and adds that "hell" is seen in "left wing cancel culture."

Catholic community feeling divided and angry over aftermath of La Crosse priest video
Local News
alert top story

Catholic community feeling divided and angry over aftermath of La Crosse priest video

  • Olivia Herken
  • 0

"There's the ultra right and the ultra left in the church, and it seems that the gospel message itself is somewhere in between."

Diocese of La Crosse condemns local priest's message on Democrats
Local News
topical

Diocese of La Crosse condemns local priest's message on Democrats

  • Olivia Herken
  • 0

"Examine the issues. Examine your values. Examine your hearts," Sister Eileen McKenzie, president of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, said in a statement.

+2
Watch now: La Crosse Catholic priest says Democrats in church are 'Godless' and imposters in video
Local News
topical alert featured

Watch now: La Crosse Catholic priest says Democrats in church are 'Godless' and imposters in video

  • Olivia Herken
  • 0

"Here's a memo to clueless baptized Catholics out there: You cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat. Period," Father James Altman said in the video.

Letters

David Girod: Preaching bigotry is wrong

  • 0

I have some words of advice for Father James Altman of La Crosse. Read the Bible verse: Matthew 7: 1-5 “Judge not that you be not judged.”

Letters to the Editor

Patricia Becker: Why a Catholic will vote for Biden

  • 0

l am writing in response to coverage of Father James Altman from La Crosse.

Letters to the Editor

Elaine George: Priest's message goes against beliefs

  • 0

This is my first, and potentially my last, letter to the editor.

Letters to the Editor

Roger Johnson: In opposition to outspoken priest

  • 0

Wow! La Crosse Diocese priest James Altman declares: "Godless Dems Will Go to Hell!"

Letters to the Editor

Monica Mohan: In support of outspoken priest

  • 0

I am a Catholic in the Diocese of La Crosse.

1:07
Watch Now: Father Altman under fire for COVID protocols, vaccine misinformation
National
web only

Watch Now: Father Altman under fire for COVID protocols, vaccine misinformation

  • Updated
  • 0
Faithful America: Petition signatures sent to bishop
Local News
top story

Faithful America: Petition signatures sent to bishop

  • Updated
  • 0

The Faithful America petition asking La Crosse Bishop William Callahan to fire Fr. James Altman for spreading deadly vaccine misinformation an…

Monica Mohan: Father Altman is a leader to Catholics
Letters to the Editor

Monica Mohan: Father Altman is a leader to Catholics

  • 0

This letter is in support of Fr. James Altman. He is a hero to thousands of Catholics -- perhaps tens of thousands. He is what a leader used t…

Letters to the Editor

Jane Little: Here's why many Catholics from around the country support Altman

  • 0

I write in support of Father James Altman and wish to express the thoughts that many faithful Catholics from around the country have with rega…

Letters to the Editor

Paul Munson: Diocese again handling antic internally

  • 0

Not a good week for the La Crosse Catholic Diocese.. First it gets hit with the start of an investigation by the Wisconsin Attorney General re…

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

More than a dozen killed in Italy cable car crash

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News