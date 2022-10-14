La Crosse bishop to celebrate annual White Mass for health care professionals

The Diocese of La Crosse will celebrate its annual White Mass at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral. The White Mass, is held annually on the Feast Day of St. Luke, the patron saint of physicians, surgeons and artists. St. Luke was a physician, a companion of St. Paul, and author of the Gospel that bears his name.

The White Mass is a proud tradition and one that honors and recognizes the strength and compassion of our Catholic health care professionals.

We will then host the Gospel of Life Banquet at 7 p.m. The Rev. Paul Check is our distinguished guest speaker. Check served as a Marine for nine years before entering seminary. He taught a two-week moral theology course to St. Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta for 12 years. He now serves as the executive director for the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.