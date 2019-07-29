The La Crosse Aviation Board Monday chose Ian Turner of Pueblo, Colo., to be the city’s next director of La Crosse Regional Airport.
Turner, director of aviation at Pueblo Memorial Airport, stood out in a field of 66 applicants for the position due to his experience in airport management, aviation operations and change implementation, Aviation Board chair Andrea Richmond said.
“We just think he will do a great job for our airport,” Richmond said.
Turner has a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from Rocky Mountain College and is slated to complete a master’s in finance from Colorado State University this fall. He has worked for the Pueblo Department of Aviation since October 2016. Before that, he was the operations supervisor at the Stockton, Calif., Metropolitan Airport.
“He came with glowing remarks from his references,” Richmond said.
Board member Carol Kratz praised Turner’s relationship building and collaboration skills.
“He sought input and seemed to resolve differences or decisions in ways that seemed like he would work well with other people,” Kratz said.
Richmond agreed, adding that Turner was interested in economic development, which is important for a regional airport like La Crosse.
“It’s not just about our airport offices. It’s about our community and how we can get our community involved and fly more people out of our airport,” Richmond said.
Turner will take over for interim airport director Bob O’Brien in early September. O’Brien has filled in since April, when former airport director Clint Torp took a job as director of operations at an airport in Des Moines, Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.