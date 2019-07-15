The city of La Crosse Monday took steps to deal with existing contaminants and make sure corrosion isn’t creating more problems.
The La Crosse Board of Public Works chose the company already studying lead contamination in the city to start the process of analyzing contaminants in two closed wells near the La Crosse Regional Airport.
The board unanimously approved a $10,850 contract with The OS Group to begin environmental work at the former burn pits at the airport, which will give the city a better idea of what’s going on at Wells 23 and 24, which have both been closed for three years. The OS Group, which is also analyzing lead in the La Crosse River Marsh, was chosen after the city sent out a request for proposals, said city engineer Randy Turtenwald.
“They will do some sampling, some analysis and some gathering of data that’s been out there, put it all together and try to respond to the DNR letter,” Turtenwald said.
Well 23 has been closed since 2016, when the Environmental Protection Agency lowered the safe levels of contaminants called polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS. The city found PFAS in the well in 2014 during its emergent contaminants testing, but at the time, the amount wasn’t deemed dangerous.
Utility manager Bernard Lenz likened the amount to two drops in an Olympic-size swimming pool.
Well 24 was found to have 11.7 parts per trillion of PFAS, well below the advisory level, after the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources sent a letter May 10 directing the city to come up with a long-term plan to address the emerging contaminants.
City officials suspect the contaminants near the airport are left over from La Crosse Fire Department training exercises in the 1970s and 1980s. Firefighters collected chemicals from local industrial facilities and ignited them, using a fire-fighting foam to extinguish the fires to make sure they would be able to respond to a potential industrial fire.
However, that foam included PFAS, which move very easily through water.
PFAS have been linked to low birth rates in infants, reduced fertility, as well as cholesterol, thyroid and liver problems.
Corrosion control
The board also approved an agreement with Process Research Solutions LLC to evaluate the city’s corrosion-control treatment and amounts of lead and copper in the drinking water system.
While the city has long monitored the water for contaminants, the state DNR sent the city a letter at the end of May requiring the utility to further evaluate the system and provide a report by the end of 2021.
“We’ve never had a lead or copper sample above the concentrations of concern,” said Lenz; however, the DNR asked the 12 largest water systems in the state, including La Crosse, to re-evaluate the effectiveness of their corrosion control treatments following the issues of lead found in the drinking water in Flint, Mich., which prompted concerns about water quality nationwide.
“What their concern is, ‘What about the times when you’re not sampling? Is there something happening in your system, the way you operate it, that the water chemistry changes?’” Lenz said.
The only lead in the city’s system is found in gooseneck pipe joints, which go from the water mains to the service lines.
However, the city will do sampling all the way through the network to see if there are any steps where lead or copper might be hiding.
