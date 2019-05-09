The La Crosse Public Library will hold a second series of public meetings next week, including one geared toward young community members, as it works to develop a plan for a proposed project to revamp the museum space in the Main Street branch and combine the South Community Library with the South Side Senior Center.
The meetings will be hosted by MSR Design of Minneapolis, which was chosen by the La Crosse Library Board to help the steering committee determine a scope for the project.
Youth ages 10 to 16 are invited to share their ideas from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Main Street library. Everyone is invited to meetings at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Main library and 10 a.m. Tuesday at the South Community Library.
At these meetings, MSR Design will continue the planning process and discussion that began with its previous visit in March. MSR will be reporting about the feedback received during that first round of planning meetings and sharing results of the widespread community feedback survey that followed.
The architects will also be providing details from their comprehensive site analysis and feasibility studies of the downtown and South Side public library buildings. Each of the upcoming meetings will also include clear information about the next steps of the long-term planning process.
For more information, visit lacrosselibrary.org/future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.