La Crosse Board of Education hosts prospective member workshop

The Board of Education for the School District of La Crosse will host a virtual informational meeting about the upcoming April election and available positions on the school board.

Those interested in serving students, staff, and the La Crosse community as a member of the board are encouraged to attend. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, December 1 at 5 p.m. and will be held virtually via Zoom.

Residents are asked to RSVP to the superintendent’s office by sending an email to lsteiger@lacrossesd.org or by calling 608.789.7659 to register for the meeting and obtain the Zoom link.

An election will be held in the School District of La Crosse on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, for three Board of Education positions. The term of office for a board member is three years beginning on Monday, April 25, 2022.

To be placed on the spring ballot, a Campaign Registration Statement, Declaration of Candidacy, and Nomination papers must be filed no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in the office of the School District Clerk, 807 East Avenue South, La Crosse. The first day to circulate nomination papers is December 1.

Incumbents include Dawn Comeau, Juan Jimenez, and Pelli Lee.

Detailed information about the role of a board member is available in the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) Guide for Candidates.

