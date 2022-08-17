La Crosse Board of Education seeks community member for vacancy

The Board of Education for the School District of La Crosse is currently accepting applications from community members for the open board position created by the resignation of Robert Abraham.

Qualified residents interested in applying for this position are asked to submit a resume and letter of interest, not to exceed two pages, either directly to the Office of the Superintendent of the School District of La Crosse, 807 East Avenue South, La Crosse, WI, 54601 or via email to lsteiger@lacrossesd.org by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31.

“School board positions, like other locally elected positions, are critical because the individuals who are elected will make decisions that impact our community more closely than any other level of government,” said board President Dr. Juan Jimenez. “Our school board is charged with ensuring equitable, innovative, and high-quality educational opportunities for all students while maintaining accountability to our community.”

Interested people must reside within the district’s boundaries and be 18 years of age or older.

“People who are committed to supporting public education on a broad range of issues, or are willing to learn about the range of issues that impact our educational environment, would find this position a unique and thrilling opportunity,” said Jimenez.

The Board of Education will either interview applicants or narrow the selection to four people at its September 12 meeting.

The term of this board member position will expire in April 2023.