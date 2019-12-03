La Crosse Board of Education to host meeting on April elections

The Board of Education for the School District of La Crosse will be holding an informational meeting regarding the upcoming April election and positions on the school board at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 in room Tech 1A at the Hogan Administrative Center, 807 East Ave. S., La Crosse.

Citizens planning to attend the workshop are asked to RSVP to the superintendent’s office by calling 608-789-7659.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An election will be held in the School District of La Crosse on April 7, 2020, for the following offices to succeed the present incumbents listed. The term of office for a school board member is three years beginning on April 27, 2020.

Incumbents include Laurie Cooper Stoll, Dave Rudolph and Connie Troyanek.

To be placed on the spring ballot, a Campaign Registration Statement, Declaration of Candidacy and Nomination papers must be filed no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 7, 2020, in the office of the School District Clerk, 807 East Ave. S., La Crosse. The first day to circulate nomination papers was Dec. 1.

Detailed information about the role of a Board member is available in the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) Guide for Candidates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.