The La Crosse Board of Public Works Monday approved charging connection fees to new sewer users in the city of La Crosse.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said the decision to rewrite the ordinance to charge La Crosse residents came after a closed-session discussion last month during the La Crosse Common Council meeting about negotiations with neighboring municipalities to provide sewer service.
The city uses a pay-as-you-go model for equipment costs, budgeting for replacement of big-ticket items in advance to avoid needing to borrow and pay debt service costs. As a result, users pay for those costs up front through their regular rates.
The connection fee, introduced in 2016 after a study prepared by Trilogy Consulting LLC, was designed to require new users to chip in $730 per residency-equivalent connection for those equipment costs that ratepayers in La Crosse, Onalaska, Campbell, Shelby and Medary have been paying for already. Basically, new developments in La Crosse will pay the same fees that developments outside city limits already have been paying to hook up to the wastewater treatment infrastructure.
La Crosse’s decision a couple years ago to exempt itself became a point of contention between the city and neighboring municipalities Onalaska and La Crescent as they talked about the future of the sewer system and how the city of La Crosse will provide sewer services to its neighbors.
Onalaska and La Crescent have joined to look into creating a La Crosse Area Metropolitan Sewerage District, with Onalaska submitting an application to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Kabat told the Tribune in January that exempting new users in city limits was a mistake and he understood why Onalaska representatives said it was unfair.
