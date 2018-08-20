Sprint customers in La Crosse may soon get better coverage after the La Crosse Board of Public Works approved the placement more antennas on existing poles in the city right-of-way by Mobilitie LLC.
"At this time, Mobilitie is installing small cell facilities on behalf of Sprint in the City of La Crosse to meet the insatiable demand for high-speed data and wireless services," said permitting manager Jay Wendt.
Mobilitie will install the small cell antennas at 11 sites this throughout the city’s south side on 10 Xcel Energy-owned poles and one city-owned pole, with the goal being that they are fully operational by the end of the year. After those are finished, the company will add another five at different Xcel Energy-owned poles, according to Wendt.
“Long-term what the consumer is going to feel will be nothing, hopefully. Their coverage will be just as good as it always is or it gets better, but they’re not going to see interruptions in streaming,” he said.
On the contrary, they will see better data coverage.
“What small cells are becoming is the foundation for what is going to become 5G: higher data coverage, higher through-put, if you will,” Wendt said.
Sprint is the provider for these antennas; however, Mobilitie works with all major carriers.
