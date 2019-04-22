The Board of Public Works has issued a blanket OK for La Crosse residents to pump water into the street for the next 60 days as people, particularly those on the North Side, struggle with excess groundwater.
Craig Snyder, assistant chief of fire prevention and building safety, came to the board saying the city is struggling with more than 200 people pumping from their basements into the street.
“I feel for the homeowner, because they don’t have a lot of choice. That water’s got to go somewhere. They have to do something with it,” Snyder said.
Municipal code requires a $50 permit from the board to make pumping into the city catch basins legal; however, that permit also requires the homeowner add the city to their home insurance, which not all insurance policies allow.
The code is meant to keep water out of sewage drains and from washing away the dirt under the city infrastructure.
“There is a long-term cost, an erosion factor for the city; on the other hand, what we’re hearing from neighbors is that they’re pumping it onto their own property, that water is seeping into the ground, finding the lowest point and coming right back into the basement,” Snyder said.
That leads to a vicious cycle of constant pumping, which is expensive and difficult for the homeowners, especially with water levels as high as they have been this year.
“It’s not going to get any better for the next couple of weeks, and if years to come are anything like this year, this is something that’s going to come up over and over again,” Snyder said.
Snyder asked the board to look at tweaking the code to allow pumping into the streets during emergencies or some other solution.
Council member Andrea Richmond spoke out against charging people for getting rid of the water in their basements.
“They shouldn’t have to come here to get a permit. There shouldn’t be a citation. It’s a real issue when the water levels on the river are so high,” Richmond said. “The water is coming up from the La Crosse River and they need to pump that water out of their basements. It’s critical.”
People work very hard to get that water out and it’s an expensive process.
Council member Scott Neumeister agreed with Richmond that permitting wasn’t the answer during years like this one.
“I would hope we can find some compromise for these poor homeowners who are struggling. No. 1, they have to pay flood insurance. Now they have water pouring into their basements. They have to take action and they have to take action now,” Neumeister said.
City planner Jason Gilman, a member of the Board of Public Works, agreed that the city should find a creative solution to help people, saying the Floodplain Advisory Committee’s floodplain mitigation program funding could help.
The committee is looking at ways to allocate tax increment financing funds to help out; however, he said Federal Emergency Management Agency restrictions on work that can be done on homes in the floodplain are a challenge.
“Given current regulations and national flood insurance policy, I can’t see a way out of it for people,” Gilman said. “We can’t fill basements without getting into a big problem with FEMA.”
Snyder said the pumping was causing some damage where it pools in the streets, but it might make sense to bring problems before the board, rather than every instance of pumping into the street.
Council member Philip Ostrem, a member of the board, said the blanket permit will provide some immediate relief; however, down the road the city is going to need to have a defined policy.
“This is a very difficult problem. We’re obviously not done,” Ostrem said.
