The La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners Thursday tackled everything from the future of lifeguarding at the city’s beaches to renovating the bathrooms at Riverside Park.
Swimmers will need to swim at their own risk: The parks department will no longer hire lifeguards for Black River and Pettibone beaches after the board unanimously approved the request by new parks director Jay Odegaard.
Odegaard, who brought the proposal to the board last month to give them some time to think about it, said the move was primarily driven by the difficulty in getting people to serve as lifeguards, especially for the whole summer.
“If we’re going to put lifeguards at the beach, I think we need to do it the right way and, at this point in time, I don’t feel comfortable with our ability to do that,” Odegaard said.
It’s a difficult job compared to lifeguarding at a pool and it’s hard to find the staff, he said. Last year, the city was forced to close the beaches several times because staff members were sick or just not available. People show up with their families to use the beach, expecting a lifeguard, and are surprised when there’s not one there.
The city already sees more use of the beaches when a lifeguard isn’t there, simply because people don’t want to follow the city’s rules. Legally and logistically, it makes more sense to allow people to use them at their own risk, he said.
“At any time here, we’ll have a day where it’s 70 to 75 degrees and there’ll be 500 to 1,000 young adults over at Pettibone Beach playing volleyball and really enjoying the river and at that time, we don’t have the beaches guarded,” Odegaard said.
The plan made sense to commissioner Marvin Wanders.
“I think because we’re only guarding them part-time now, it makes sense to try this for a year and see what the effects of it now,” Wanders said. “We can always come back to this board if we need to make an adjustment at a later date.”
The city’s North Side and Erickson pools open Friday, June 7, and Veterans Memorial Pool will be open when renovations are complete.
Bathrooms
Rotary Lights hopes to convert the restroom at the north end of Riverside Park to a fully accessible year-round facility.
“Riverside Park has never been more popular. We are getting hundreds of skaters enjoying the Chad Erickson Memorial Ice Rink. When families are enjoying their time on the ice, it is disheartening to have to send them to the other end of the park to use the distant restroom,” said Pat Stephens, president of Rotary Lights, in a letter to the board. The bathroom would also serve foot traffic during Rotary Lights and park visitors and La Crosse Queen patrons during the summer. Several years ago, the organization converted the bathroom on the southern end by adding a furnace, as well as doing some insulation and ductwork. The board gave the group the go-ahead to start looking into the logistics and whether it’d be possible with the floodplain.
Mourning Terpstra
The board also had a moment of silence for Mark Terpstra, a board member who died two weeks ago due to complications from pneumonia. Terpstra had served on the board since 2006 and Odegaard said he embodied the vision of the community in his work with the city.
“He just had this aura about him that made everybody feel comfortable,” Odegaard said.
Board president Paul Medinger agreed, calling Terpstra a great colleague and friend.
The city will install a park bench and tree in Riverside Park in his honor.
“I know this fall with the grand opening of the full band shell, Mark would probably rather be nowhere else than sitting down there in the middle of the crowd playing his banjo,” Odegaard said.
