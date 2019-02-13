The La Crosse Library Board has chosen MSR Design Services as a consultant as the city explores options for combining the south side library and senior center.
The board unanimously approved selecting the Minneapolis-based group, which will analyze both the South Community Library and the underutilized 10,000-square-foot former museum space in the La Crosse Main Library to figure out the best possible way to manage library resources and create a joint senior center and library facility.
“I’m pretty excited. This is going to be a good project,” library director Kelly Krieg-Sigman said.
The board approved spending $120,000 on the project. The La Crosse Common Council allocated $20,000 to the analysis. The rest of the funding will come from the La Crosse Public Library Special Trustees Fund, which is governed entirely by the library board.
MSR stood out from the nine respondents to the board’s request for proposals because of its partnership with Lifespan Design Studio, which specializes in senior center design.
“That was the selling point right there,” Krieg-Sigman said.
If the council approves the creation of a steering committee for the project Thursday, the consultants will work with it to gather community input and feedback and develop a recommendation to bring back to the Library Board and Common Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.