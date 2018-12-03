The city of La Crosse will work on adding directional signs to existing bike lanes, creating bike lanes on several different streets and updating the safe routes to school plan after the Board of Public Works Monday approved a priority list created by the Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission.
The list includes 12 projects listed in no specific order, most of which are taken from the city’s 2012 Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. The approval gives direction to city staff and the BPAC as it works to turn La Crosse into a more bicycle-friendly city.
“Some of those are in the works already,” planning staff member Jack Zabrowski said.
Projects include a bike boulevard on Avon Street from Monitor to Moore streets and bike lanes on portions of Market, Clinton, Gillette, and George streets. Some, including curb bumpouts on the intersections of Redfield and 20th streets and Denton and 20th streets, have been before the public works board before; however, city staff and the BPAC wanted to run their list by the board.
“This sort of prioritizes how we would like to spend that money that was already set aside for it in a past budget,” Zabrowski said.
The capital improvement program budget for 2018 included $560,000 for the implementation of the bicycle master plan. Those funds would go toward the projects.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat approved of the priorities but asked Zabrowski to update the board on cost estimates for the project.
“They’re all very worthy projects that need to get going, so we need to find the resources for those,” Kabat said.
BPAC member Robbie Young was pleased to see the board approve those projects chosen by the commission, saying it’s a step toward them being completed.
“You’ve got your giant wish list, you knock it down to your to-do list, and then you hand that off to the people who get it done,” Young said.
Those projects are part of the city’s master plan for a more bicycle-friendly city.
“Healthy cities dedicate resources to moving people in all kinds of different ways, and making sure our city is accessible to people who choose to not travel by car or are unable to travel by car,” Young said
There are all kinds of benefits to those, from creating healthier communities to increasing mobility to supporting local businesses.
“Some of us run bicycle-related businesses and like to get more people on bikes for lots of reasons,” Young, who owns Coulee Region Bicycle in Onalaska, joked.
The BPAC recently commissioned an economic impact study on bicycling in the region, which found that its proposed projects would have the potential to have a $10.3 million annual benefit for the area.
The city will host a public information meeting at 10 a.m. Dec. 11 to talk about the study, with consultants from Alta Planning and Design presenting their findings and answering questions.
“It’s one thing to look at other communities where these types of projects pay off in big ways, but for some people that’s still a pretty abstract thing,” Young said. “Showing locally relevant information is even more beneficial.”
The study is meant to measure the city’s successes and evaluate its progress in creating a more bike-friendly atmosphere, as well as analyze whether additional investment will show more returns for the community as a whole.
“We can unveil it and let people know about it. We’re going to put it on our website, but we’d just like to involve the public to see if they have some ideas and thoughts about it,” Zabrowki said.
