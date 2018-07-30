Two trees on Cass Street will stay after a Monday decision by the Board of Public Works.
The board voted 4-1 to try save the honey locusts on the boulevard outside Chris Kahlow’s Cass Street home and across the street after Kahlow asked the board to consider other options to protect the canopy in the historic neighborhood district, saying it provided a buffer for both line of sight and sound, as well as improving the look and feel of the neighborhood.
It’s especially important on the north side of the street, she said, which was left with few old trees after the arrival of the emerald ash borer led to the city removing the ash trees.
“My tree is the only tree left on that boulevard that provides a canopy on that side,” Kahlow said.
The trees were marked for removal by the engineering department as part of the Cass Street road construction project, according to Jamie Hassemer, an engineer for the city.
“In engineering, we always do try to save trees. We only take them if it’s absolutely necessary,” Hassemer said.
However, the trees are lifting the curb and sidewalk causing a significant trip hazard, he said.
“There is no room for either tree to grow any bigger in the boulevard provided,” Hassemer said.
The city had begun trimming the trees in preparation for removal last week, leaving them with a 50 percent chance of adapting and surviving.
“It still provides a beautiful canopy, so if there is a 50/50 chance, I’d like us to take that chance,” Kahlow said.
City planner Jason Gilman, who is a member of the board, made the motion to save the trees, saying honey locusts were known to be resilient.
“I’m sensitive to the loss of the urban forest because we’ve got threats like the emerald ash borer, and it’s been my experience with honey locusts that they’re an outstanding urban tree that can adapt in lots of different conditions,” Gilman said.
The parks department’s forestry crew will monitor the trees to see if they fail to bounce back after last week’s trimming. Meanwhile, the engineering department will look into other options for the sidewalk, possibly even shortening the width from the 6-foot city standard to the 4-foot standard required to make them ADA accessible.
City engineer Randy Turtenwald cast the sole dissenting vote.
Wow. Still who you know at City Hall. I have been begging the city to remove two Black Locusts from my boulevard for years. There used to be three but one fell over in a storm. They have shallow roots. They are the nasty trees ever. They have big thorns. They shed large branches constantly. Then the seed storm comes. Locusts are just crappy trees. If the city wants to remove two locusts, PLEASE take down mine.
