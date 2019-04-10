The city of La Crosse would save more than a $130,000 per year in energy costs by spending $4.2 million to update infrastructure in four city buildings, according to an agreement going before the La Crosse Common Council Thursday.
Under the agreement, Johnson Controls Inc. would oversee upgrading to La Crosse City Hall, the Main Street location of the La Crosse Public Library, La Crosse Center and municipal services building on Isle La Plume with projects designed to bring down energy consumption – and the high costs that go with.
“It’s part of what we’ve been doing for quite a while now, and we’ve been seeing a significant impact and we’re saving taxpayer dollars,” La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said.
The project was prompted by the city of La Crosse and La Crosse County’s joint Strategic Plan for Sustainability, which made a goal to reduce the city’s energy consumption to a quarter of 2007’s consumption and get 25 percent of the city’s energy needs from renewable resources from 2025.
“This is the next step and the next stage of our sustainability of efforts. We’ve been working on a wide variety of projects since that plan was adopted in 2009,” Kabat said.
It’s a large investment, but it’s one that is needed, according to city staff.
“We have a lot of deferred maintenance, so some of this stuff are things that just need to be replaced,” said city environmental planner Lewis Kuhlman.
For example, the contract will cover the replacement of the boiler and chiller in city hall and the replacement of the chiller and cooling tower at the library – all of which are original to the buildings. The contract also includes switching to LED lighting in all four buildings, which will be a major savings for the city’s convention center.
“Now LEDs are getting so much cheaper, it’s becoming better, especially for the La Crosse Center,” Kuhlman said.
Johnson Controls will replace the arena lighting with LED lights and new controls, as well as retrofitting the south hall and lower lobby lighting. The company estimates the project will save the city $56,000 annually.
Doing it all at once gave the city the best opportunity to avoid impacting property taxes, Kuhlman said. The all-encompassing approach leads to a quicker return on investment. About $3.7 million of the project will be financed and paid back through the $130,000 in energy savings, which is guaranteed by Johnson Controls.
Should the energy cost savings come in higher than the $130,000 estimate, Kabat intends to use those savings to pay off the debt sooner.
“Once we get the money in place, we’ll get to work. The biggest things we’ll be working on is the emergency replacements,” Kuhlman said.
The project also frees up some funding in the La Crosse Center renovation and expansion’s $42 million budget, which allowed the mayor and council to strike a compromise to keep the North Hall at 15,000 square feet and add solar panels to the roof, as well as keep the special features like a skywalk on the western side of the building, a rooftop terrace and extra meeting rooms.
The renovation budget had included $1 million for lighting and heating system upgrades.
“I think it made sense to keep the $42 million budget as it was and then utilize part of that to do the renewable energy piece,” Kabat said.
The solar panels will serve to help reduce the city’s reliance on nonrenewable energy and help keep the operation costs of the convention center down.
“That kind of adds a whole other level of our sustainability,” the mayor said.
Kabat has made sustainability a priority while in office, saying, “We are charged with being stewards of this place that we live. I was always raised to leave a place better than I found it.”
It also has the bonus of boosting the city’s efficiency and cutting operational costs.
