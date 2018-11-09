La Crosse's new transit manager, Adam Lorentz, has invited the public to check out the bus system during an open house 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Grand River Station.
The station, located at 314 Jay St., will be open for an evening of information, tours, free bus rides and a celebration of public transportation provided by the La Crosse Transit Utility.
For more information, call MTU at 608-789-7350.
