La Crosse's new transit manager, Adam Lorentz, has invited the public to check out the bus system during an open house 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Grand River Station.

The station, located at 314 Jay St., will be open for an evening of information, tours, free bus rides and a celebration of public transportation provided by the La Crosse Transit Utility.

For more information, call MTU at 608-789-7350.

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

