La Crosse buses will be free-to-ride for remainder of 2020

The city of La Crosse public bus transit is waiving its ride fares for the rest of the year due to COVID-19, allowing folks to ride for free.

"In order to keep our bus operators and the community safe, the MTU will not be collecting fares for the remainder of 2020," MTU said in a statement.

The city has been waiving its bus fees since the pandemic started, as well as other safety implementations, to limit contact between bus drivers and passengers.

Bus passes, token sales and cash fares will pick back up on Jan. 2, 2021.

