La Crosse businesses in Jackson Plaza navigate the pandemic

"I would say that people right now are being even more curious about yoga and meditation than they were before," she said. "Because we are in a time when there is so much uncertainty, people are looking at the resources that are available to help them navigate that."

The team at Palm+Pine is looking to launch a livestreaming service in the next two weeks to adapt to the higher demand. And it will all be tied into a desire for inclusivity.

"One of our values is inclusivity. And so that's present in the different types of classes that we offer, in the way that we teach, and also working on making it really pleasant, and offering pricing that is accessible as well," Soper said.

Two to three classes will be livestreamed every day from Soper and the other instructors, and will all go into an online library for people to access later.

But for Soper, a realization has set in that even when the safer-at-home order is lifted, the brick-and-mortar side of her business may not look the same. People's budgets might get tighter, or they may still be fearful of communal spaces.

"There is a sadness," Soper said of visiting her studios during the closures. "And a longing and a grieving. What will this look like going forward?"