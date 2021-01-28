La Crosse candidates answer: Why are you running for mayor?

Joe Konradt:Our city is in crisis due to Covid 19. It has been more than 100 years since 1918 when the Great Influenza and World War I ravaged the world population. Yet here we are, four generations later. Even with all the medical tools available to us today, Covid 19 is proving both deadly and devastating for our economy.

It would be great to talk about all of the wonderful things we could do, and we will, but right now we have to focus attention on Covid. Any mayor candidate that says otherwise is not facing reality. Our current mayor and council members approved a 2021 Operating Budget that estimates non-property tax revues that are higher than what we took in during 2018! As taxpayers we all know that is not going to happen. Two major drivers of our local economy are tourists and the college students, and they just aren’t here now, those dollars are gone.

The spending budget calls for us to spend the same amount of money we did in 2019 to run the city. How do we make this work? To make matters even worse a January 9 Tribune article quoted our current mayor saying “we should have included a COVID fund in our budget discussions, and with everything we went through that slipped through the cracks.” Where were the rest of our elected leaders when this “slipped through the cracks?”