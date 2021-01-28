La Crosse candidates answer: Why are you running for mayor?

Earlier this month, the Tribune editorial board sent eight questions to the 10 candidates for mayor of La Crosse.
Here are their answers to the first question: Why are you running for mayor? What is your top priority for La Crosse?
Katherine Blanchard:I’m running for mayor because I love my hometown and feel I could be a good leader in city hall. I would like to focus on helping small businesses get started and keep going, and find a way to ease the hurdles that many small business owners find once they’ve opened the business.
Mitch Reynolds:I want to serve La Crosse as mayor because I want to help build this city into a pillar of prosperity, sustainability and justice for all. There are people hurting in this community. Whether that’s from property taxes, floodplain burdens, poverty and homelessness or just the isolation from this pandemic we’re working through. I will listen, moderate our differences and help navigate a path forward.
I am in a unique position of having spent a significant chunk of my professional life keeping very close tabs on city government. I know how this machine works. I have a business background and education in order to understand how to deal with incredibly trying fiscal times. I also possess the courage to stand up for social justice and equity in our community. I believe we can make La Crosse better.
Joe Konradt:Our city is in crisis due to Covid 19. It has been more than 100 years since 1918 when the Great Influenza and World War I ravaged the world population. Yet here we are, four generations later. Even with all the medical tools available to us today, Covid 19 is proving both deadly and devastating for our economy.
It would be great to talk about all of the wonderful things we could do, and we will, but right now we have to focus attention on Covid. Any mayor candidate that says otherwise is not facing reality. Our current mayor and council members approved a 2021 Operating Budget that estimates non-property tax revues that are higher than what we took in during 2018! As taxpayers we all know that is not going to happen. Two major drivers of our local economy are tourists and the college students, and they just aren’t here now, those dollars are gone.
The spending budget calls for us to spend the same amount of money we did in 2019 to run the city. How do we make this work? To make matters even worse a January 9 Tribune article quoted our current mayor saying “we should have included a COVID fund in our budget discussions, and with everything we went through that slipped through the cracks.” Where were the rest of our elected leaders when this “slipped through the cracks?”
The most disturbing table in the 134 page La Crosse 2021 Operating Budget is found on page 20. The Common Council plans to spend 31% more on COMPENSATION FOR THEMSELVES this year compared to 2020! How can our current leaders look us in the face and tell us they are doing everything they can to conserve resources and help our city recover from Covid 19?
My greatest frustration with our local leaders has been a lack of initiative. Instead of finding new ideas to address this unprecedented crisis, they appear to be going through the motions, or spouting wonderful “feel good” ideas that don’t go anywhere. Over my 35-year banking career, I have inspired growth and innovation. During my leadership of First Federal of La Crosse’s retail banking we grew from seven branches to more than 70 in three states, mostly by opening new locations and growing them from nothing to profitable with good jobs. This came through innovation and relentless attention to the details that drove success. The level of energy and drive you devote to your role will determine your success. Action produces results.
Make no mistake, we are at war with Covid 19. If we do not act now we will worsen the effects. George Patton said, “A good plan implemented today is better than a perfect plan implemented tomorrow.” We cannot afford four years of on the job training. We need a mayor with the experience leading teams and managing budgets larger than La Crosse. We need a mayor that will have an impact NOW.
Vicki Markussen:I came here for my first job expecting to move on quickly. Instead, this community began shaping me into a strong servant leader who’s ready to give back. I served you as a TV reporter. I united many of our residential contractors at the Builders Association. I blurred 13 county and three state borders to develop regional business strategies with the 7 Rivers Alliance. I supported more than 600 businesses during the onset of COVID at the Chamber of Commerce. I’ve served this community on nonprofit boards and committees.
But there is one reason I feel called to run for mayor — paying back your generosity for all you have given me. My husband was diagnosed with cancer in February 2020 (and successfully beat it). This community rallied for us. I saw the power of what a caring community can do. I know I’ve developed the leadership skills to harness your love for our community in ways that will seize opportunities and move us forward. I want La Crosse to continuously be recognized as a great place to work, live, and play. We can do it together.
My top priority is ensuring our community emerges strongly from the current health crisis and navigates our existing economic crisis. Our friends and neighbors are hurting. The small, locally owned businesses and events that make our community fun and vibrant are fighting to stay open. Their loss impacts lives. These businesses saw sales reduce by $149 million last year through November. Food and beverage, plus hotels lost $70 million alone. Meanwhile online sales grew by $60 million in La Crosse County. I have the experience to help ramp up our economy safely.
Martin Gaul:
My decision to run for mayor is based on my desire to help the City of La Crosse in a time of transition.
From a period of relative stability in city government, with a two-term mayor and an experienced council, we go forward with a newly elected mayor, a new council president, and a council with six new members of 13, and possibly a majority. Having served as council president for the past four years, which afforded me the opportunity to work closely with our current mayor, I believe I can help with that transition.
My top priority is to maintain our current level of services and infrastructure upgrades while keeping increases in our mill rate to the minimum required to provide those resources while adequately compensating city employees. To do that we must continue to develop new tax base within the city while looking for mutually beneficial external opportunities such as the ongoing boundary discussions with our neighbors in Shelby.
Chris Stolpa:
La Crosse needs a new style of leadership. We need a clean slate, someone for the people. I am an Independent, and La Crosse is all that matters to me. When I arrived after a six-month cross country road trip, I was shocked to see so many businesses closed down. Our small business sector and our citizens are struggling, and it seems nothing is being done to help. Our homeless have nowhere to sleep without persecution. Our citizens can barely afford to pay their rent/bills. Everyone is blaming someone else and no one is doing anything to fix things. These are the reasons I am running for mayor.
Greg Saliaras:
Help small businesses survive the pandemic and set them up for future success. If we don’t take care of local coffee shops or your neighborhood taverns, who will sponsor your kids’ teams? Who will donate to your benefits? Who will grant your teenager their very first job? A vibrant city attracts more people than empty storefronts and abandoned shops do.
Samuel Schneider:
In growing up in the city as a native, with roots going back further than that, and owning a cleaning business, I talk to a lot of people. From friends who have been homeless and struggled with addiction, to single mothers working hard to raise a family, to landlords and business owners, I learned a lot. As I listened to these various people I began to hear a theme amongst them. Of the many concerns citywide, the two most important issues presented to me by the citizenry of La Crosse are burdening property taxes and poor condition roads.
After examining the city’s approach, and looking at the other candidates at the time who were running for office, I did not see enough concern or priority placed upon these issues. So, I decided to run because I believe I can represent the true desire of the people of the city. It is part of our civil duty to run when you do not think the needs or the voice of the people are being heard.
Jessica Olson:
I am running for mayor because La Crosse needs effective and bold leadership to move us forward. We need leaders who understand city government and have a proven track record of getting things done. I am a bridge builder who can bring people together. I am a businesswoman who has managed a business, balanced a budget, and directed teams of employees to accomplish challenging tasks. I am a lifelong La Crosse resident, a graduate of three La Crosse schools: Central High School, UWL, and Viterbo.
La Crosse will have a new mayor this year. We need a mayor who will collaborate with others, has strong management skills, will give residents from every neighborhood a seat at the table, and who understands the needs of the city. I bring all of that to this race.
Zebulon Kemp:
Because I want La Crosse to use its full potential and be the best that it can. La Crosse has always been, and will always be home for me. I’ve traveled to some pretty amazing places, and La Crosse forever has my heart. Our city deserves a mayor that will put the needs of the city and its residents first. I want to work for and with the people of the city to make a positive change.
My top priority as mayor would be to work with city leaders to lower property taxes. We need to be doing what we can to take care of our residents, and property taxes continuously rising to fund every need of the city is not the solution.Coming Friday: The candidates answer the second question: With pressure caused by relatively high property taxes, how can the city invest more in infrastructure — especially aging streets and sewers?