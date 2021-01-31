La Crosse candidates discuss reduced revenues due to COVID-19 restrictions

Earlier this month, the Tribune editorial board sent eight questions to the 10 candidates for mayor of La Crosse.
Here are their answers to the fourth question: With COVID-19 restrictions on events and other gatherings, what are your plans for taking care of reduced revenues the city likely will experience regarding the La Crosse Center, hotel room tax, sales tax etc?
Jessica Olson: We must keep our pencils sharp on our budget. My experience on the City Council, having participated in four iterations of city budget planning, and developing relationships of mutual trust and respect with our city staff, is one of the strongest attributes I will bring to the mayor’s office. As an organization, we are facing some of the most difficult times in our city’s history. Like cities around Wisconsin and across the nation, because of the pandemic we had a budget hole of about $4.5 million in our 2020 budget. We are likely to have another deficit in the next budget. Before seeing the actual projections, I don’t think it is responsible to make statements about cutting, adding or reallocating.
What I can say is that budgets are more than numbers: they are statements of a community’s values and priorities. During the 2020 budget process, I heard from my constituents about the importance of investing in our libraries and parks and I successfully passed a budget amendment to do just that. My values are to ensure La Crosse continues to thrive, to lead an equitable recovery from COVID, and to continue to put La Crosse’s people first. That’s how I’ll approach the budget.
Samuel Schneider: With restrictions on events and other gatherings, Covid has definitely taken its toll on the city budget by causing reduced revenues. Small businesses especially have been hit hard, which in turn hurts the entire city. As mayor I will bring everyone together to plot out a strategy for addressing the potential budget shortfalls by gathering input from citizens, department heads, business leaders, and health professionals with the goal of bringing our city back to life in a free and safe manner.
As various medical safety measures are now beginning to be utilized, we can be hopeful that by the end of this year a renewed convention center coupled with tourism coming back will set us on the path to financial success as a city. I believe we can come up with creative solutions that do not involve putting the burden on the taxpayers. Not only this, my top three priorities of working to lower property taxes, fixing the roads, and collaborating with different charitable and nonprofit organizations to combat homelessness all will work to make our city a more desirable place to live.
These goals ensure that we are not only attempting to fix our finances in the short term, but that we are also planning for success in the long term as well. By bringing a fresh perspective and new energy to the city, I believe we can work together to accomplish this and more.
Joe Konradt: This question hits at the heart of the lack of planning in our City Operating Budget in light of Covid 19. In addition to your list, you can throw in the Airport too.
We have dedicated, talented, and experienced people serving our city. While it is crucial that the La Crosse Center remain competitive, I would like to think we would have chosen to wait before approving the $43 million expansion. We have not seen the final numbers for 2020 but it is impossible to expect that the Center brought in $2.5 million in revenue. As the shut down of public venues continues, it is hard to imagine we’ll hit the $1.8 million target for this year. These will be major, major shortfalls in our budget. We are counting on the smart leadership team at the Center to guide us out of these shortfalls and back onto the growth that was projected.
The Airport is even more troubling. It lost $740,000 in 2019, was budgeted to break even in 2020 — which we all know couldn’t have happened — and is now budgeted to lose over a half million dollars in 2021. Odds are it will be much worse despite our experienced management team. Nobody expected this, but where is all of this lost money going to come from?
We are enduring the perfect storm, stagnant growth, failing roads and infrastructure, and a crippling pandemic. Any candidate for mayor that is not talking about these issues cannot effectively lead this city. We need a mayor who has managed budgets and teams larger than the City of La Crosse. We can’t afford four years of on-the-job-training. We need a mayor with the experience and leadership skills to hit the ground running.
As mayor, my first action will be to meet with every department in the city, and with local leaders, to identify specific actions they will take to help our citizens and businesses recover and grow jobs. We have city employees and community leaders that have devoted their careers to making La Crosse great, let’s listen to their ideas!
Vicki Markussen: This question speaks to loss of our thriving tourism, convention and entertainment mecca that the pandemic devastated. When an event occurs, it ripples into our hotels, food and beverage, and entertainment venues. Those businesses pay our local people as well as local vendors. They may be food suppliers, floor mats, insurance, attorneys, accountants or more. Tourism supports local jobs.
It is impossible to restore the $149 million in losses to these local businesses through November. We must begin planning to safely emerge from this pandemic. There is pent-up desire for people to unite again whether it’s a conference, celebrating milestones, or enjoying events. Greater La Crosse is an incredible host, drawing outside money into our community. We must be ready when health concerns reduce and the comfort in convening returns.
Everyone in greater La Crosse must be intentional about how we spend our money. Online sales increased by $60 million in La Crosse County through November. Box stores sales increased. Their gain is our local loss. Feeling the pain are companies paying us property taxes, sponsoring our sports teams, and supporting local nonprofits. The mayor must be the voice of hope, of planning, and of encouraging everyone to support local.
Martin Gaul: In our recently passed 2021 Operating Budget we tried to account for a reduction in resources available to the city through the room tax and reduced revenue as a result of fewer engagements at the La Crosse Center. Unfortunately, sales tax reductions are not an area of concern to the city itself. Although we are hopeful enough was done, we may well have to revisit our estimates going forward as the impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt.
Working with center management, city department heads and our Finance Department, we will make adjustments as necessary to address any shortfalls we may experience while planning for a robust recovery in the near future.
Mitch Reynolds: There is no secret pot of funding to tap for dealing with the fallout from Covid and the recession. The city’s revolving fund can be utilized in extraordinary and emergency situations but it is not a slush fund for providing services when the bottom falls out. While we can seek grant opportunities on state and federal levels, due to state-mandated revenue caps and a lack of shared revenue from Madison, our most feasible path forward is to make hard choices about which items we are prioritizing for funding.
I would advocate for soliciting public input on making those choices in a much more aggressive manner. For better or worse, the city’s move several years ago towards more reliance on fees helped to mitigate increases in property taxes. Those fees are heavily reliant on a sound economy whereas property taxes are not.
Chris Stolpa: Saving small business is my number one priority. We are all in this together. If our business are closed up and La Crosse looks like a ghost town, our hotels, gas stations, etc. fail. Each business is a building block in the whole house that is La Crosse. Once we have re-opened our small businesses and brought back the tourism that we so desperately need, everything will grow from there.
Zebulon Kemp: Working within our budget, putting a stop to unnecessary spending. Could someone please explain to me what the impact of the roundabouts has been? Or the lighting situation on George Street? How did that impact the budget of the city? We have the potential to save money all over. But, we need to look at the budget and see where the money is going — how much money is going where, and what it’s being used for. I will put in the work to find out where our budget goes, and how we can be saving money or utilizing the money on things the city actually needs.
You should always have a fund put aside for any sort of situation or scenario. At my first command in the Navy, one of my collateral duties was taking on the job as the divisional administrative clerk. I set up a budget for all 123 sailors to be able to get all work uniform items, as well as all other needs or requests of the division as a whole. It can be done. I want to put in the work to make it happen for our city’s needs, as well as the residents’ needs.
Katherine Blanchard: Unfortunately, there’s not much that can be done to replace that money. It would not be fair to expect people visiting to be stuck with added fees, and we must do what we can to ensure safety at events in our city. This is where adjusting spending would factor in.
Greg Saliaras: The city will have to tighten up its belt. There will be NO hikes on property taxes, and if possible I will try to freeze property taxes for the next four years. We do have a reserve fund for emergencies and we will have to get creative on how we operate for the next two years until we are back to normal operations.
Coming Monday: Do you believe the Coulee Region would benefit from more regionalized public services, and if so, what role should the mayor of La Crosse play in bringing communities together and lead change? Should a regional sewer district, MTU transportation and other services be included in discussions?