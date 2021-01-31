La Crosse candidates discuss reduced revenues due to COVID-19 restrictions

Chris Stolpa: Saving small business is my number one priority. We are all in this together. If our business are closed up and La Crosse looks like a ghost town, our hotels, gas stations, etc. fail. Each business is a building block in the whole house that is La Crosse. Once we have re-opened our small businesses and brought back the tourism that we so desperately need, everything will grow from there.

Zebulon Kemp: Working within our budget, putting a stop to unnecessary spending. Could someone please explain to me what the impact of the roundabouts has been? Or the lighting situation on George Street? How did that impact the budget of the city? We have the potential to save money all over. But, we need to look at the budget and see where the money is going — how much money is going where, and what it’s being used for. I will put in the work to find out where our budget goes, and how we can be saving money or utilizing the money on things the city actually needs.