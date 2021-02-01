La Crosse candidates discuss ways to work together as a region

Last month the Tribune editorial board sent eight questions to the 10 candidates for mayor of La Crosse.
Here are their answers to the fifth question: Do you believe the Coulee Region would benefit from more regionalized public services, and if so, what role should the mayor of La Crosse play in bringing communities together and lead change? Should a regional sewer district, MTU transportation and other services be included in discussions?
Vicki Markussen: Every community wants to save money in ways that create a win-win. A recent study by UW-L’s John Kovari pointed to the benefits of shared fire and EMS services if municipalities are willing to work together. Trust begins by finding areas of agreement. From there we can unite on more complex endeavors. I’ve worked with surrounding communities in my various roles and bring those relationships to the position.
The La Crosse Area Planning Committee is one group to build from that unites communities to discuss transportation planning and improvements in La Crosse and La Crescent.
I plan to reach out to leaders in surrounding communities and listen to where they see our governments working stronger together. Upon listening and understanding, we can reach win-win solutions.
Martin Gaul: We need to engage with neighboring communities in exploration of partnership opportunities and regionalization when possible to improve overall resource utilization and levels of service. Working with La Crosse County, the city should take the lead with our willingness to break down long standing barriers to regional progress, beginning with developing trust among local elected officials.
All of us, working together, should work not to dwell on the areas where we must agree to disagree but to find those areas that are fertile ground for cooperation for the betterment of all. We should continue to improve and expand the services of the MTU, including to areas outside of the city willing to participate in our system. We should seriously explore a more regional approach to traffic issues with neighboring communities to include possible development of remote parking options.
Ultimately any reduction of congestion that is beneficial to La Crosse will reduce that same congestion in those communities willing to participate. Although the question of a sewer district has been decided, there are other opportunities already identified, such as regional fire and EMS services, that must be explored. If we are willing to commit ourselves to the process, success will identify more areas of cooperation that may be available to us. In any area where duplication can be easily identified we should explore the possibilities, considering how we might better provide that resource by acting collectively to do so.
Mitch Reynolds: I believe there is room for more collaboration in public services. There has already been some regional cooperation in public services among our communities. The process to expand that cooperation takes time and a leader who can build trust and convey a collaborative mindset intention. The Municipal Transit Union operates routes through neighboring communities of Onalaska, La Crescent as well as the towns of Campbell and Shelby. The question is not whether the MTU should operate as a regional public service but to what extent that service should operate and which regional partners should benefit from and help fund that service.
Similarly, we have sewer and water agreements in place as well as various levels of mutual assistance agreements among our regional partner police and fire services. A recent study on fire and EMS service collaboration spearheaded by UW-L’s John Kovari gave very good direction for our communities to follow should we choose to work more closely together in those areas. All of these decisions should be made with significant input from the public and always weighted by the consideration of ethics, efficiency, and efficacy.
Chris Stolpa: Absolutely, the more all of our communities work together, the more we all succeed. When we stop using geographical boundaries for public services, we start using all of our resources and creating a lot more efficient society. This would allow us to work with all of our experts from around the Coulee Region. I think before this can be done, we would need to audit all of our civil services and find out what our true needs are.
Katherine Blanchard: I think if we could find a system that offered services like the MTU to our neighboring cities and they in turn could help offset the operating costs. Our city bus system does offer transportation to the cities of Onalaska and to La Crescent.
Joe Konradt: A very serious long term problem for La Crosse has been an unwillingness to cooperate on services that are enjoyed by non-city residents. We need to change to a new approach where people who use facilities and services pay for that use. As mayor I will immediately begin talks with the county, Onalaska, Holmen and others about how to be fair in paying for two major cost areas, the La Crosse Center and Airport. It is unreasonable to think that only city taxpayers should have to pay for everything. Even if you rent in the City of La Crosse, your landlord has to charge you to cover the taxes they pay. We ALL pay higher property taxes whether you own or rent. City taxpayers cannot keep paying to benefit everyone else, we need to have everyone pay their fair share.
We will have a new mayor and a large number of new council members come April. There will not be a better time for a dramatic reset. We need to start working together as a metro area. As mayor I will immediately initiate this effort.
Jessica Olson: I appreciate the focus the Tribune’s editorial board has been putting on this issue but I am mindful that the mayor of La Crosse cannot and should not act unilaterally on regionalization. There may be benefits, and I would want city staff, city employees, our hardworking unions and others to weigh in on pros and cons of regionalization in general and any specific services we might discuss. Core to any cooperative relationship is the ability to build positive working relationships based on trust, mutual benefit and service to our people. As mayor of La Crosse I will build bridges and I will always stand up for the people of La Crosse.
Greg Saliaras: Yes, there is a reason why every country uses public transportation: it is the most affordable and reliable transportation. We need to talk about better routes, more frequent service, and also we need a public campaign to promote and make riding the bus “cool.”
Samuel Schneider: When it comes to conversations about how La Crosse could benefit from more regionalized public services like sewer services and the MTU bus system, it’s important to not try and reinvent the wheel but to build off of the conversations and systems that are already in place. For example, the MTU bus already coordinates with many different communities to provide people affordable transportation to these areas. Not only does the MTU provide direct routes to La Crescent, French Island and certain areas in Onalaska, transfer options to other transit systems are available to reach further north into Onalaska, West Salem, Holmen and even into other counties.
I believe it is always good to continue looking at how all of these systems can improve in functionality and fiscal feasibility. Regarding a regionalized sewer system, there have already been conversations with Holmen, for example, that we can build off of and learn from when deciding if such a system will benefit other regions. These are issues that can be worked on with more conversation and collaboration with people who are most familiar with these issues. We are surrounded by many beautiful neighboring communities, and it is important that we work well with them in all of our endeavors if we wish to succeed in the Coulee Region.
Zebulon Kemp: If all regions have systems that work, and are within their budget, leave it be. But when I sit down with the leaders of these neighboring communities, we will talk about working together to try and find ways to introduce the idea of a universal system that will work for all communities in the area, and cost-effective for all.
