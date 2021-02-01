La Crosse candidates discuss ways to work together as a region

Joe Konradt: A very serious long term problem for La Crosse has been an unwillingness to cooperate on services that are enjoyed by non-city residents. We need to change to a new approach where people who use facilities and services pay for that use. As mayor I will immediately begin talks with the county, Onalaska, Holmen and others about how to be fair in paying for two major cost areas, the La Crosse Center and Airport. It is unreasonable to think that only city taxpayers should have to pay for everything. Even if you rent in the City of La Crosse, your landlord has to charge you to cover the taxes they pay. We ALL pay higher property taxes whether you own or rent. City taxpayers cannot keep paying to benefit everyone else, we need to have everyone pay their fair share.