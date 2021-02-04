La Crosse candidates for mayor discuss plans to work with all residents

Last month the Tribune editorial board sent eight questions to the 10 candidates for mayor of La Crosse.
Here are their answers to the final question: What are your plans to work with all people of the city of La Crosse?
Mitch Reynolds: First, we need to address the social and economic inequalities that continually plague our city, whether those inequalities exist in housing, transportation, food access, law enforcement or simply through a lack of communication from our representatives.
Among the areas I will focus on are facilitating lasting collaboration to address homelessness, identifying and acting on plans to improve how we respond to emergencies, and improving the city’s housing stock. We should also provide city help and leadership in mitigating the impact of nagging food deserts that exist in some of our most vulnerable neighborhoods. We can achieve our best life when we improve lives for all.
I have made the goal of collaboration a cornerstone of my campaign. This also will prove to be a key method for uniting our community to row our proverbial boat in common directions. Finding a way to bridge the social, economic and ethnic gaps in our society will help us heal from the stark divisions that have dealt blows to our community and others. I pledge to work tirelessly to find means to solve some of our most pressing issues through collaboration.
Vicki Markussen: I’ve worked with the Diversity Council, encouraged the development of women leaders, and regularly attended events by our religious, healthcare and higher education entities. The role of the mayor is to ensure City Hall does not operate in a vacuum, rather is connected to conversations where partnership can occur. Just like companies, a city that encourages diversity of perspective will be more innovative and advanced.
I began my business called Engage Greater La Crosse because I believe when people understand what’s happening in our community, they become more engaged. We must take City Hall out into the community. It is unreasonable to expect people to navigate our agendas and understand our proceedings. To rebuild trust in government we must operate in the realms and use the terms people understand.
I have always hired interns in my endeavors. Students bring a vibrancy, natural curiosity, and modern skills and viewpoints to conversations. I intend to bring an intern into my office at City Hall to form new communication channels. This includes reaching our higher education students. We will learn as much from the next generation of leaders as they will from us. This is how we thrive, forward, together.
Martin Gaul: The best way I can work on behalf of everyone in the City of La Crosse is to listen and understand. As previously stated, I am seeking this job during a period of transition. Transition in city government, transition from the crisis of Covid-19, and transition in society compounded by the avalanche of reality that was 2020.
I believe of those running for the position of mayor, my city government and life experience enables me to best navigate us through this time of change and evolution. I have served on the Common Council for six years, four as council president. I have served on both of our standing committees, Finance & Personnel and Judiciary & Administrative, along with the La Crosse Area Planning Committee, the Economic Development Commission, and many others through the years.
As council president I worked to find solutions to issues where none were evident and to build bridges between the council, the mayor, city departments and staff. Most importantly, I have no preconceived notions or agenda to bring to the job. I am a 64 year man with an open mind, who can get things done while helping others to do the same.
Going forward from that point of view, I also presume I will be a one-term mayor. As such, decisions will be made on merit, not in service to an interest group nor with an eye to the next election. Working with the entire City Council and in conjunction with city staff, I will always advocate from that perspective and seek to find common ground that serves all our citizens equally while recognizing that equal treatment has not always been the rule.
Chris Stolpa: To work with the people, you must listen to the people. I have one mouth and two ears; I should be listening twice as much as I am speaking. The mayor needs to be donating his/her free time to nonprofits and to community programs. The mayor needs to be on the streets talking to all our small businesses and finding out what they need to succeed. The mayor needs to put 100% of their time and energy into helping the city. I am that mayor.
Katherine Blanchard: I would like to see city hall not be seen as a scary place where citizens don’t feel comfortable going to and bring heard. I would love to have a monthly forum where people could address issues they are having, or even a place to say what they think our city is doing well. Reaching out to people and listening to how we can meet their needs would be a great way to start.
Joe Konradt: No other candidate has made this promise. As mayor of La Crosse, every month I am in office I will meet with our citizens to hear their concerns and ideas for making La Crosse a great place to live. I would never claim to have all the answers, nor would I claim to understand how every person in our city feels. I DO promise to LISTEN to their concerns and TAKE ACTION to constantly make our city better.
Greg Saliaras: I will not promise to solve homelessness or racial issues in our city. No matter how much I would like to I know that these problems will always exist. Many smarter and more powerful people than me have tried and failed. Anyone that makes such promises either lying to themselves or lying to you. What I can promise is that I will listen to everyone and I will try to help everyone no matter what color, age, sex, or how much money they have. I will make sure that the mayor’s office will be open to every citizen. The City Hall will not be a ‘collection agency” but a customer service agency.
Jessica Olson: We need to welcome everyone to the table in our planning and decision-making. We need to rebuild relationships and trust that has slowly splintered in the extended isolation of the pandemic. We need to ensure city initiatives are fully accessible and open to anyone from the public.
I am a bridge builder who brings people together and who will put La Crosse’s needs at the center of all I do. My training in the sciences and in mathematics gives me a solid grounding in evaluating and understanding data. As a council member, I have shown that I look at facts, gather input, am not afraid to make tough decisions, and that I’ll always stand up for the people of La Crosse. I understand budgets and combine practicality with a long-term vision in making decisions about how to invest taxpayer dollars. My approach to the Mayor’s job will be to listen and to lead. It is that combination of seeking input and taking initiative that will help bring out the best in all those who serve in City government.
Zebulon Kemp: I’m a firm believer in an open door policy. I have a phone number, as well as an email address. A quarterly meeting is a good way to talk about and communicate concerns or issues. As well as finding solutions for those issues and concerns. Maybe a monthly social at one of our local business or establishments? I encourage all residents to please contact me by any means. I am more than happy to listen to what all of you have to say.
Samuel Schneider: The first step to working with all the people of La Crosse begins with listening. My six-point platform that I announced on December 17, 2020, in front of city hall, was developed after several weeks of knocking doors to hear what concerned the citizens the most. After this, I listened to more people by reaching out to department heads, business owners, common council members, past mayors and people from all sectors of society who would be able to help address the issues that were voiced by the citizens.
When many, well-informed minds meet, better knowledge for how to handle challenges becomes available. Developing strategies for solutions should become a group effort that I will encourage as a way to come up with the best results for the city. If enough people live elsewhere to avoid the high property taxes in La Crosse, we as a city must create solutions that bring those people back. If bad roads drive our citizens away, we need to fix them. A city’s success, I believe, can be measured by the actions of our citizens. We need to work together to pursue a vision where La Crosse is a destination, not an exit. I want to help make La crosse a city where people are proud to call it home.
