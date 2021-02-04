La Crosse candidates for mayor discuss plans to work with all residents

I believe of those running for the position of mayor, my city government and life experience enables me to best navigate us through this time of change and evolution. I have served on the Common Council for six years, four as council president. I have served on both of our standing committees, Finance & Personnel and Judiciary & Administrative, along with the La Crosse Area Planning Committee, the Economic Development Commission, and many others through the years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As council president I worked to find solutions to issues where none were evident and to build bridges between the council, the mayor, city departments and staff. Most importantly, I have no preconceived notions or agenda to bring to the job. I am a 64 year man with an open mind, who can get things done while helping others to do the same.

Going forward from that point of view, I also presume I will be a one-term mayor. As such, decisions will be made on merit, not in service to an interest group nor with an eye to the next election. Working with the entire City Council and in conjunction with city staff, I will always advocate from that perspective and seek to find common ground that serves all our citizens equally while recognizing that equal treatment has not always been the rule.