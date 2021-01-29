La Crosse candidates for mayor discuss property taxes, infrastructure

Earlier this month, the Tribune editorial board sent eight questions to the 10 candidates for mayor of La Crosse.
Here are their answers to the second question: With pressure caused by relatively high property taxes, how can the city invest more in infrastructure — especially aging streets and sewers?
Greg Saliaras:Streets will become a priority, we cannot be paying big city taxes and have country roads. I am planning to get local companies involved to speed up the repairs of roads and not wait for federal and state schedules forcing us to wait years for repairs.
Chris Stolpa:Our budget needs to be completely redone. Instead of raising taxes, we need to reallocate spending. We are spending way too much on certain sectors of the city. We are also allowing some major projects that should have been looked at closer first. It seems as though certain people/organizations in the city have gotten a blank check. This must stop!
Martin Gaul:As in answer to the question on my priorities, my top priority is to maintain our current level of services and infrastructure upgrades while keeping increases in our mill rate to the minimum required to provide those resources.
Working with Mayor Kabat, the council has established an annual program that provides 5 to 7 miles of street replacement, increased levels of repair, and replacement of sewer infrastructure in conjunction with street replacement to minimize redundant use of our resources. The needs seem endless, but our ability to provide those services is limited now more as question of capacity than financial resources we make available.
Over the past few years we found that our current programs fully utilize city equipment and manpower along with that available to us from outside contractors. Internally, decisions were made over the years that reduced the size of our own street department while turning to outside contractors to perform the work. Many of our neighbors have done the same to alleviate pressure on their own operating budgets, so now we all compete for the services of area companies that do this seasonal work.
While it would make sense to bring this work back in house, to do so would cause heavy pressure on our tax levy and the levy limits under which we operate in Wisconsin.
Jessica Olson:We are fortunate to have a great number of talented and dedicated civil servants in our city’s Engineering and Water Utility departments who take pride in maintaining the infrastructure that supports our city’s services. We have a numerical grading system which rates the condition and age of each segment of road within our city’s boundaries, and our engineers go out on location to visually confirm the rating on a regular rotation. Sometimes a road will degrade sooner than engineering estimates account for, and we must rely on our citizens to bring this to our attention.
As mayor, I will ensure our engineers will continue to actively assess and advise the City Council on the best use of limited resources to enable our community to enjoy the high quality of infrastructure that our taxpayers deserve. We can also explore cost-sharing options with our large-scale anchor institutions that depend heavily on our city’s infrastructure to maintain their operations.
It is also the mayor’s job to advocate strongly with the State DOT to ensure we are receiving our fair and timely share of resources to maintain the many state highways which bisect our neighborhoods.
Zebulon Kemp:You re-evaluate the budget, and re-prioritize what La Crosse actually needs versus what La Crosse wants. What I mean by that is, going over the budget for the year. Looking at where all the money is going, and what it’s being used for. If there is unnecessary spending on smaller projects with no pressing issues, we take that allotted amount of money and use it on something that the city actually needs. Do we need to spend the money on this roundabout, or should we be spending it improving the streets and updating our sewer systems?
Joe Konradt:Since its incorporation in 1856, the City of La Crosse grew steadily until about 1970 when we leveled off and began to hover around 50,000 ever since. This has led to two serious problems for the residents. First, the lack of population growth has been coincident with insufficient growth in taxable real estate. If the tax base does not grow, the only way to cover constantly increasing costs is to raise taxes.
One study shows that La Crosse already taxes at a rate higher than 90% of the cities and villages in Wisconsin. This is not realistic. Whether you own or rent, you are paying higher and higher taxes. If you rent, your landlord has to pass higher property taxes on to you by increasing the amount you pay each month.
The only way to address ever increasing tax rates is to grow the tax base. The City of La Crosse needs to be as investor friendly as we can to increase taxable properties. We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with the 56-acre Mobil Oil site to have a significant impact on taxable property. We need to ensure that each square foot of land is developed to its highest potential to increase tax income to the city. We cannot afford more non-taxable development.
Second, city residents cannot keep paying for facilities that benefit the entire area. La Crosse residents pay for the La Crosse Center, the Airport, the streets and infrastructure that people use to get to work, to shop, or to enjoy our beautiful riverfront and bluffs. Yet no one else helps pay for it. As mayor I will be proactive in building bridges with the county and others so that everyone pays their fair share. If you use it, you should help pay for it.
Vicki Markussen:
Our largest source of revenue is property taxes. The only way to keep rates the same is to increase the tax base so the costs of repairing streets, sewers, running parks, libraries, safety and more are spread out among a wider base. We must look at stores that have gone dark and the former Mobil Oil site (now called River Point District). These properties filled. The underperforming Kmart location is a great example of the city collecting $121,000 in taxes a few years ago to most recently $94,000 because the site was darn and underperforming.
With large percentages of homes valued under $120,000, we must incentivize the demolition of low-quality housing to build better workforce housing. Meanwhile we must encourage the remodeling of homes to attract and retain the middle class. We must widen our property tax base. By increasing the value of our properties and enhancing buildings to the their best possible use, we generate the money to pay for infrastructure.
Mitch Reynolds:
This is one of the many areas of city government that our representatives have struggled to meet expectations of citizens on an ongoing basis. The city of La Crosse has 220 miles of streets. Until recently, those street surfaces were completely refurbished or replaced at a rate of 3-4 miles per year. That has increased to as many as 8 miles in recent years. Even at that level—borrowing millions of dollars a year—it would take about 28 years to go through an entire city street upgrade.
Many residential streets in the city have only received some patching in the last 80 years. These infrastructure improvements generally are bonded projects and are part of capital budgeting and not operations budgeting other than the cost of debt service. The city has a longstanding practice of acquiring as much debt as it retires every year for these projects. I believe that is a sound practice that reasonably amortizes the cost of the repair over the many years that infrastructure will be in use and creates minimal additional pressure on property taxes. I would continue on that path as mayor. The goal is to press forward with street repairs at a sustainable level while incorporating as many human-powered travel improvements as possible.
In terms of water and sewer infrastructure, those repairs and improvements are largely funded through either state and federal grants or the city’s water and sewer utility and are related to those fees that are paid by both exempt and non-exempt properties. These fees are certainly a cost of utilizing water and sewer services within the city but not associated directly with the city’s property tax burden.
Katherine Blanchard:
I would like to see where money is being spent and shift those expenditures to pay for the immediate fixes and push back ones that can wait. There’s always a way to trim a budget without losing necessary items and with out raising taxes.
Samuel Schneider:
There are many ideas about how city infrastructure can be preserved and restored without raising property taxes. A good starting point is to not build unnecessary infrastructure which will save us time and money. Examples of this are the bump-outs and traffic circles that many people have complained about and that were often never needed in the first place. After dealing with this, we can look at other solutions, whether continuing and increasing efforts to lobby state and federal funding for the roads and utilities, or increasing efficiency in our streets and utilities departments. We can always find ways to make those departments work better, faster, and more efficiently.
Long term we can target new revenue towards those departments to insure the city is not facing overwhelming street or utility repairs in the future. At the end of the day, we must find a way to make sure that the roads are taken care of. Poor roads negatively impact industry, tourism, and people wanting to live in town. If we cannot think outside of the box in relation to this issue, we may be looking at a city that has taxes too high to live in or roads too bad to tolerate.
Coming Saturday: Do you agree with the La Crosse school board’s decision to phase out the Police resource officer program after nearly 30 years?