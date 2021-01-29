La Crosse candidates for mayor discuss property taxes, infrastructure

It is also the mayor’s job to advocate strongly with the State DOT to ensure we are receiving our fair and timely share of resources to maintain the many state highways which bisect our neighborhoods.

Zebulon Kemp:You re-evaluate the budget, and re-prioritize what La Crosse actually needs versus what La Crosse wants. What I mean by that is, going over the budget for the year. Looking at where all the money is going, and what it’s being used for. If there is unnecessary spending on smaller projects with no pressing issues, we take that allotted amount of money and use it on something that the city actually needs. Do we need to spend the money on this roundabout, or should we be spending it improving the streets and updating our sewer systems?

Joe Konradt:Since its incorporation in 1856, the City of La Crosse grew steadily until about 1970 when we leveled off and began to hover around 50,000 ever since. This has led to two serious problems for the residents. First, the lack of population growth has been coincident with insufficient growth in taxable real estate. If the tax base does not grow, the only way to cover constantly increasing costs is to raise taxes.