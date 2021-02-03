La Crosse candidates for mayor discuss revitalizing neighborhoods

In addition, the condition and availability of housing in La Crosse means that many are either not able to find affordable housing or, when they do, the homes they do find are in embarrassing levels of disrepair. This is another issue that has plagued La Crosse for many years, and only in recent times have there been efforts to hold some landlords accountable for the condition of their rentals. This effort has been curtailed by rules put in place by state government recently to limit the ability of local rental regulations, but more can be done and I will insist that it will. I was asked not long ago whether we further limit affordable housing if older homes are continually making way for new developments through a gentrification process. To that I say affordable rent should not be predicated on whether there is operational plumbing for children to use in a home. We can both expect our landlords to keep their properties in good repair and encourage development of newer homes that provide opportunities for affordable rental and ownership opportunities.