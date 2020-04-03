× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Every birthday is an extravagant one for Tyson, and the canine’s 10th celebration on April 4 will be no exception, with prime rib and pumpkin pie on the lunch menu and a dinner feast of meatloaf and peanut butter ice cream.

“He gets spoiled on his birthday,” says owner Chris Sader of La Crosse.

While Saturday is sure to be a grandiose occasion, the handsome brindle boxer will likely never receive a better present than the one that arrived just in time for Christmas 2019: a custom wheelchair.

The handcrafted contraption has during the past three months given Tyson the gift of mobility, the gift of independence and the gift of renewed spirit, allowing the once spritely dog to roam after many months of depression and stagnation.

Sader was on a walk with the dog about a year ago when Tyson began dragging his hind leg, an aberrancy that became more pronounced during the weeks. Tyson was ultimately diagnosed with degenerative myelopathy, a progressive disease in the spinal cord that causes loss of coordination in the hind limbs.

The diagnosis was heartbreaking for Sader, who brought Tyson home at just nine weeks old and has always doted on his pup. Tyson, in turn, has been a source of constant comfort and support for Sader, especially in difficult times, but now the ailing dog had lost his zest for life.

“He really wasn’t upbeat like his normal self,” Sader says. “It made me sad.”

Sader outfitted an increasingly immobile Tyson with booties to keep his feet, which dragged behind him, from bleeding before finding a bike trailer to wheel his beloved companion around the neighborhood. When Tyson could no longer able to stand on his own, Sader used a harness to hold him up so the dog could relieve himself.

“He went from around 80 pounds to 92 pounds,” Sader says Tyson’s lack of exercise.

A friend mentioned the Osseo-based Gunnar’s Wheels Foundation, a nonprofit that makes wheelchairs, at no cost to the owner, for dogs with disabilities, degenerative diseases or amputations.

Sader filled out an application last fall, and shortly before Christmas, Tyson’s own set of wheels arrived on the doorstep.

“It was the best thing ever,” Sader says. “He absolutely loves getting out of the house. He’s so active and happy.”

Now out and about for hours at a time, wheels whirring down the sidewalk, Tyson has dropped the extra pounds and gained a renewed sense of adventure. When stationary, Tyson has the perpetually frowny faced visage characteristic of his breed, but once in motion, mouth open and tongue hanging out, his grin is resplendent and enthusiasm palpable.

“He’s just go, go, go,” Sader says. “It’s pretty exciting to have this chair. It’s changed our lives dramatically.”

Sader has compiled a summer “bucket list” of activities for the two of them, including fishing, hiking and kayaking. No doubt Tyson will be out on the river in style, dressed in one of the fitted T-shirts or rainbow tie-dye bandanas from his canine wardrobe.

The gentle and genial Tyson, who shared his charms with the community during his pet therapy years and has been a loyal friend to Sader for a decade, deserves the royal treatment, his owner says, and that is what the dog will get in the coming years.

“He’s first and foremost — I’ll put his needs ahead of my own,” Sader says. “He gets my undivided attention. He’s helped me the whole time and now it’s my turn to help him.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

