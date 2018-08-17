The city of La Crosse will host a public hearing on its capital improvement budget at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
Area residents will have the chance to weigh in on the budget before the La Crosse Plan Commission narrows down the project wish list to $7.5 million in new borrowing. The hearing was moved to 6 p.m. from 4 p.m. to allow more public engagement.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat has stated that he plans to focus this year’s capital improvements on street and infrastructure improvements.
